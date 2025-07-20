Lower deck of Sai Van Bridge will resume access starting from 5 p.m.

MACAU, July 20 - According to the information of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Typhoon Signal No. 8 will be issued at 5 p.m. Motorists should take note that the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will resume access by light vehicles and authorized vehicles at 5 p.m., but its bridge floor deck will remain closed.

