Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,272 in the last 365 days.

Lower deck of Sai Van Bridge will resume access starting from 5 p.m.

MACAU, July 20 - According to the information of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Typhoon Signal No. 8 will be issued at 5 p.m. Motorists should take note that the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will resume access by light vehicles and authorized vehicles at 5 p.m., but its bridge floor deck will remain closed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lower deck of Sai Van Bridge will resume access starting from 5 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more