Submit Release
News Search

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,197 in the last 365 days.

Arrangements for closure of lower deck of Sai Van Bridge

MACAU, July 20 - Civil Protection Newsflash: As of 14h00 on 2025/07/20, the Civil Protection Operations Centre has recorded as a total of 67 incident report(s) in Macao and the Islands which including,1. Buildings/lamp posts/trees that are on the verge of collapse/have collapsed: 14case(s);2. Concrete, signboards, windows, canopies, or other objects fallen or swinging: 50 case(s);3. Scaffolding, scales or other construction facilities fallen or swinging: 2 case(s);4. Passenger trapped in a lift: 1 case(s);Number of persons injured due to the typhoon: 4 (from the data of the Health Bureau and Kiang Wu Hospital);

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrangements for closure of lower deck of Sai Van Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more