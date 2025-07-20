California prepositions resources in Plumas and Sierra Counties ahead of critical fire weather conditions

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Sierra and Plumas counties in response to critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact Northern California starting Sunday, July 20, through Tuesday, July 22, 2025.



A total of nine fire engines, three water tenders, and one dispatcher are prepositioned in Sierra and Plumas counties. These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents.



Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened fire weather period. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) reminds the public to:

Prepare a wildfire action plan, including planning evacuation routes and packing a go-bag ready with essentials.

Sign up for local emergency alerts to stay informed about changing conditions.

For more information on fire safety and preparedness, visit News.CalOES.ca.gov and Ready.ca.gov.