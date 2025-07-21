Now Hiring: Executive Chef to Lead the Revival of Pearly Baker’s Alehouse in Easton, PA

PEARLY BAKERS ALE HOUSE

Help Lead the Revival of Pearly Baker’s Alehouse

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape a landmark rebirth under the visionary Simonetta Brothers

The iconic Pearly Baker’s Alehouse is preparing for a powerful relaunch—and at the heart of this revival is a search for a bold, passionate, and visionary Head Chef to lead the kitchen into a new era.

Recently acquired by the Simonetta Brothers, the entrepreneurial minds behind Mother’s Bar, Simonetta’s Brick Oven Pizza, and Pier21 Realty, Pearly Baker’s is being reimagined as a destination for elevated pub fare, craft cocktails, and unforgettable guest experiences.

“This is more than a reopening—it’s a rebirth,” said Philip Simonetta, the driving force behind the project. “We’re building something that honors Easton’s roots while setting a new standard—and we need the right culinary leader to help define that future.”

The Opportunity:

This is a full-time, hands-on leadership role for a chef who thrives in fast-paced, high-energy environments and has the vision to turn a kitchen into the cornerstone of a brand. The chosen candidate will play a key role in launching Pearly’s new identity and establishing it as a premier culinary destination in the Lehigh Valley.

What We’re Looking For:

• A bold, elevated approach to contemporary American and upscale pub cuisine

• Proven leadership experience in back-of-house operations

• Ability to build, train, and inspire a passionate kitchen team

• Mastery of food cost, inventory systems, and cleanliness standards

• A team-oriented mindset committed to building something bigger than any one person

What You'll Do:

• Oversee daily kitchen operations with creativity and precision

• Collaborate directly with ownership to develop a fresh, memorable menu

• Help shape the culture, systems, and standards of the new Pearly’s brand

• Play a visible and respected leadership role in the Easton hospitality scene

Why Join Us?

• Direct access to ownership—no red tape, no corporate layers

• A chance to leave your mark on an Easton institution in its most exciting chapter yet

• Full support from a team that understands food, branding, business, and hustle

• A rare opportunity to help build an empire—not just clock in for a paycheck

________________________________________

Ready to cook up something legendary?

Schedule an initial Zoom Meeting with the Simonetta brothers to discuss the possibilities.

Schedule at www.PhilipSimonetta.com

