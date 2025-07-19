Submit Release
CE’s Dispatch to temporarily close three boundary checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai starting at 6 am on 20 July

MACAU, July 19 - Following consultations between the boundary checkpoints management authorities of Macao and Zhuhai, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 11 and Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 19 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), in order to safeguard the life and property of citizens, exceptional measures will be implemented. Starting at 6 am on 20 July 2025, the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint will be temporarily closed. The date and time for the resumption of passenger immigration clearance services will be announced in due course.

