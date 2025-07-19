CE’s Dispatch to temporarily close three boundary checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai starting at 6 am on 20 July

MACAU, July 19 - Following consultations between the boundary checkpoints management authorities of Macao and Zhuhai, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 11 and Sub-item 8 of Item 1 of Article 19 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), in order to safeguard the life and property of citizens, exceptional measures will be implemented. Starting at 6 am on 20 July 2025, the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint will be temporarily closed. The date and time for the resumption of passenger immigration clearance services will be announced in due course.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.