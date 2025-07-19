Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Disaster Assistance For Two Additional Texas Counties Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 19 - July 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the federal government has updated President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration to include Hamilton and Travis counties in response to the recent flooding across Texas.



”I thank President Trump for swiftly adding Hamilton and Travis counties to his Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “Our federal partnership is key to help impacted communities in Hamilton and Travis counties and across the state receive crucial public assistance to recover and rebuild. Texans are resilient, and with the continued support at every level, we will overcome this devastation."



With the addition of Hamilton and Travis counties, the following counties are now approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.



Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: