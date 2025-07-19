Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Disaster Assistance For Two Additional Texas Counties Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, July 19 - July 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the federal government has updated President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration to include Hamilton and Travis counties in response to the recent flooding across Texas.
”I thank President Trump for swiftly adding Hamilton and Travis counties to his Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “Our federal partnership is key to help impacted communities in Hamilton and Travis counties and across the state receive crucial public assistance to recover and rebuild. Texans are resilient, and with the continued support at every level, we will overcome this devastation."
With the addition of Hamilton and Travis counties, the following counties are now approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.
Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:
- Requesting the addition of two counties to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Meeting with impacted Texans and first responders in San Angelo and providing an update on the state's ongoing response and recovery operations
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include five additional counties and announcing federal approval of three more counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
