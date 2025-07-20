Hoe Ping Lo Named Finalist in Five Categories at the 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards

Hoe Ping Lo Named Finalist in 5 Categories at the 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards

Hoe Ping Lo, co-founder of TernX, is a finalist in 5 categories at the 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards, honoured for her creativity, innovation, and vision.

I didn’t want to take it to the grave wondering ‘what if,’” — Hoe Ping Lo

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoe Ping Lo , co-founder of purpose-driven travel startup TernX, has been named a finalist in five categories of the 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards. These prestigious awards, presented by The Women’s Business School, celebrate the achievements of Australian mums in business and have recognised Hoe Ping Lo’s groundbreaking contributions in five categories: Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year, Product Innovation, Retail Business, One to Watch, and Product Design.As the inventor behind the internationally acclaimed TernX Carry On Travel Stroller , Hoe Ping Lo is leading a quiet revolution in family travel. Her invention, the world’s first certified stroller and carry-on suitcase hybrid, has already earned international acclaim, including the IF Design Award, Good Design Award Gold, TIME Magazine Best Inventions, German Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and recognition on Europe by Design Innovations. TernX was also named a Pause Awards Winner and featured on Shark Tank, further affirming its innovation, impact, and startup leadership.TernX was born out of personal experience. After spending 16 years as a physiotherapist, Hoe Ping Lo was forced to pause and reevaluate her path during the two-year COVID lockdown. It was during this period of reflection that a simple, persistent idea took root: what if there were a better way to travel with kids? One that reduced stress for parents while maintaining style, function, and convenience?Rather than leave the idea behind, she brought it to life, transforming it into a global product that now helps families around the world move through their travels with less hassle and more confidence. “I didn’t want to take it to the grave wondering ‘what if,’” said Hoe Ping Lo. “I’ve always believed life is about exploring, evolving, and challenging the norm.”Today, TernX stands as one of Australia’s most exciting emerging brands, driven by a mission to simplify family travel. The company designs innovative, family-friendly travel products that make moving with children easier and more joyful. At the heart of its product line is the TernX Carry On Travel Stroller, a sleek suitcase that transforms into a certified stroller, enabling parents to transition effortlessly between walking, carrying, and navigating tight spaces with a child in tow.The impact of this invention has been felt globally, not only because of its function but also because of its message. TernX empowers parents to embrace adventure and create meaningful memories, redefining the journey as just as important as the destination.What sets Hoe Ping Lo apart is her refusal to settle. As a mother, search optimization specialist and now a multi-award-winning entrepreneur, she embodies the AusMumpreneur spirit of resilience, purpose, and creativity. Her leadership is grounded in authenticity and a commitment to solving real-world problems through thoughtful design.The recognition by the AusMumpreneur Awards reflects not only the innovative nature of TernX’s products but also Hoe Ping Lo’s role as a visionary entrepreneur who is reshaping what travel looks like for modern families. With a strong focus on function, style, and convenience, her work continues to inspire a global community of parents who want more from their travel gear and more from their adventures.The 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards will bring together some of the country’s most inspiring and successful women in business. Being named a finalist in five categories is a remarkable achievement and a testament to Hoe Ping Lo’s dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.For more information about TernX, the TernX Carry On Travel Stroller, and Hoe Ping Lo’s mission to empower traveling families, visit: https://ternx.com Connect with Hoe Ping Lo on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hoe-ping-lo-490515217 About TernXTernX is an Australian family-founded travel brand dedicated to simplifying the travel experience for modern families. Inspired by the challenges of navigating with young children, TernX designs stylish, innovative travel products that empower parents to move through the world with ease. Its flagship product, the TernX Carry On Travel Stroller, is the world’s first carry-on and certified stroller hybrid. TernX has received international recognition including the IF Design Award, Good Design Award Gold Winner, TIME Best Inventions, German Design Award Winner, Red Dot Design Award, Europe by Design Innovations, the Pause Awards, and a feature on Shark Tank.

