CE issues directive for full effort to ensure public safety amid passage of Typhoon Wipha

MACAU, July 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has called for the civil protection management team to work cohesively to minimise any impact on the city that might arise from the passage of Typhoon Wipha. This was through contingency planning in relation to wind, flooding, and disaster-prevention measures, with a view to prioritising the safeguarding of residents’ lives and property.

Mr Sam gave the directive at a working meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre. He was there to review reports from relevant departments on preparations for Typhoon Wipha.

Mr Sam noted that Typhoon Wipha was the first major storm affecting Macao this year, and asked that all public departments remain vigilant, deploy resources proactively, and rigorously prepare to combat the impact of the typhoon. He urged continuous monitoring of weather developments and potential threats, and stressed the need for swift, practical responses to emerging situations.

Equally important was that the comprehensive post-typhoon recovery plans would be put in place to ensure swift restoration to normality of public areas and residents' daily lives following the storm's passage, added Mr Sam.

Following an inspection of the Inner Harbour area in the afternoon on Saturday (19 July) to assess flood-prevention facilities and drainage-system readiness, the Chief Executive acknowledged the city’s ongoing improvements to civil protection mechanisms and infrastructure. He expressed confidence that effective implementation of contingency plans, coupled with public cooperation, would significantly mitigate any impact from the typhoon.

In the meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Mr Sam stressed the critical need for stable supplies of water and power, directing utility companies, under the civil protection framework, to ensure uninterrupted services to meet residents’ essential needs.

Mr Sam also called for robust public communication to ensure residents and tourists are updated on weather alerts and civil protection advisory notices. He advised people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and to reinforce home-safety measures, and urged employers to prioritise employee safety and labour rights during the typhoon.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, reported that the Civil Protection Operations Centre remained on high alert, closely tracking Typhoon Wipha’s trajectory. All agencies are executing their roles under the existing contingency plans to ensure public safety.