ICE Launches HumanAI-Centered Ride-Hailing Platform in North Carolina

ICE to Launch Driver-Empowering Ride Share App in NC on September 7. New bid-based model offers transparent pricing and high income options for gig drivers

We’re not just launching a ride app, we’re giving back control of how people move, earn, and live to people!” — Sarah Choudhary

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICE, a North Carolina-based mobility startup, has announced the official launch of its full-featured, human-centered ride-hailing platform on September 7, 2025. Designed to empower drivers and offer transparent pricing for users, ICE integrates five distinct transportation services into a single application—marking a new phase in the evolution of urban mobility.At launch, ICE will be available in select North Carolina cities, with a phased expansion strategy targeting underserved Tier 2 regions, university towns, and military communities across the East Coast.A New Operating System for Urban MobilityThe ICE app includes the following integrated services:ICE Ride – A bid-based on-demand ride service allowing both riders and drivers to negotiate prices, removing surge pricing and restoring control to users.ICE Drop – Real-time tracked delivery of food, documents, and small packages.ICE Drive – A driver-facing earning model that offers the option of a flat 25% commission or multiple subscriptions, enabling predictable income.ICE Rental – Peer-to-peer vehicle sharing, enabling short-term rentals by locals within the app.ICE Shuttle – Scheduled multi-passenger van routes, ideal for campuses, offices, and dense metro corridors.All services operate under a single login and unified wallet, creating a seamless experience for both users and providers.Why ICE Stands Out in a Saturated MarketThe launch comes at a time when the traditional ride-hailing model has been widely criticized for high commissions, driver dissatisfaction, and opaque pricing algorithms. ICE was developed in response to these issues, aiming to re-center the gig economy around equitable earnings, control, and trust.With the post-pandemic labor shift and a decline in active Uber/Lyft drivers by over 18%, ICE enters a landscape primed for transformation.“ICE is not just another ride app—it’s a platform built around economic fairness, transparency, and scalability,” said Sarah Choudhary , founder of ICE and a veteran in AI, data systems, and urban mobility innovation. “Drivers need better tools. Riders need clearer pricing. ICE exists to serve both.”Beta Tested, IP ProtectedThe ICE application is currently in public beta through TestFlight and Android pre-registration, with thousands of early testers participating across the Carolinas. The backend infrastructure, including driver onboarding, ID verification, bid logic, and route optimization, has been stress-tested ahead of the September public rollout.All core features, including the bid-based pricing engine, driver income model, and modular mobility suite, are protected under active IP filings. ICE has filed for U.S. trademark protection and software process patents related to platform functionality. Any duplication or unauthorized use of ICE’s intellectual property or product concepts will be met with full legal enforcement.The company aims to onboard 2,000 drivers by Q4 2025, with a 2026 goal of expansion across Virginia, DC, Atlanta, and the broader I-85/I-95 corridor. By 2027, ICE expects to exceed 100,000 monthly active users and achieve $10M+ in recurring revenue.Future OutlookICE plans to open API access for white-label partners and global mobility franchisees in 2028. The leadership team envisions ICE as a new operating system for decentralized, human-centric transportation in emerging markets. Investor interest is currently being evaluated through a SAFE round with a flexible equity scale. Proceeds will be used to fund engineering, U.S. operations, driver acquisition, and compliance.Launch DateSeptember 7, 2025 – North Carolina soft launch (Phase 1)🧾 Media ContactSarah ChoudharyFounder, ICE (Innovative Commute Endpoint)📩 Email: sarah@sarahchoudhary.com🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahchoudhary 🌐 Website: https://www.iceride.io Legal NoticeICE™ and all related service models are protected under pending U.S. trademark and software patent applications. Unauthorized reproduction or replication of ICE’s business model, pricing engine, or multi-modal framework constitutes IP infringement and will result in litigation.

