Maryland Home Hunting Just Got Smarter with Houzeo App's Intuitive Filters Feature

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has a new mobile app feature, Intuitive Filters, that helps buyers cut through the clutter and makes home searches fast and focused. This feature uses interactive map-based filters to show buyer-specific results, right on the phone.Buyers face tough competition, and this calls for a sharp, buyer-focused tool that will help them shop efficiently for homes in the Maryland housing market . Buyers can apply filters such as Price Cut, 3D Tour, New Construction, Open House, and many more to view homes based on their specific preferences.Key Benefits for Users:1. Tap-to-Go: Buyers can choose the desired filters and get an updated view of homes matching their preferences.2. Multi-Filter Focus: Buyers can select multiple filters at once and check out new homes for sale in Maryland with scheduled open houses and no HOA fees.3. Hot Homes: Get a one-tap access to all the properties listed in Maryland with the highest number of buyer activity.4. Local Listings: Buyers can check out new construction homes for sale in Baltimore or historic Annapolis homes with zero HOA fees, all on their phones.With cutting-edge technology and an easy user interface, Houzeo’s Intuitive Filters help Maryland buyers find homes faster with one-click, location-based results. The New Listings filter flags homes listed in the past 72 hours, giving buyers in places like Baltimore, Frederick, and Columbia a clear edge in a fast-moving market.With more than 2.7 million listings nationwide—and thousands across Maryland—Houzeo is the one of the biggest house hunting website in 2025. Buyers can favorite and share listings, connect with agents, schedule tours, and make offers right from the app. With the launch of this feature, the Houzeo mobile app delivers an experience that goes beyond simple home search, enforcing itself as one of the best home buying apps as well.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

