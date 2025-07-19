For the eighth consecutive year, the staffing firm is recognized for its outstanding performance based on recommendations from clients, candidates, and peers.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontline Source Group Named to Forbes 2025 List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms Frontline Source Group, Inc., a leading national staffing and direct hire recruitment agency , today announced its inclusion on the prestigious Forbes list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2025. This marks the eighth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction, reinforcing its position as a leader in the competitive staffing industry.The recognition is based on an independent survey conducted by Forbes in partnership with the market research firm Statista. The list was compiled from the survey responses of over 9,300 external recruiters, human resources managers, and candidates who have recently worked with a recruiting firm. This comprehensive evaluation process makes the Forbes list one of the most respected rankings in the recruitment sector."We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes for the eighth year in a row," said Bill Kasko, President and CEO of Frontline Source Group. "This award is a direct reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to creating meaningful connections between exceptional talent and outstanding companies. It's not just about filling a position; it's about understanding our clients' needs and building futures for the professionals we place. This continued recognition validates that our focus on people, process, and technology is delivering real value."Frontline Source Group provides professional temporary staffing, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services for a wide range of industries, including Technology/IT, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Administrative, Customer Service, and Oil & Gas. The firm's consistent presence on the Forbes list highlights its ability to deliver high-quality results and maintain strong relationships with both employers and job seekers nationwide.The "America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms" list identifies the top 150 firms that specialize in filling positions with salaries up to $100,000. To determine the winners, Statista surveyed thousands of participants, asking them to recommend firms based on their own experiences. Firms that received a high number of recommendations and positive assessments were included in the final list.For more information about Frontline Source Group and its services, please visit https://www.frontlinesourcegroup.com/dallas.html About Frontline Source Group, Inc.Founded in 2004, Frontline Source Group is one of the fastest-growing staffing and direct hire firms in the nation. The company is dedicated to providing clients with the most qualified candidates and offering job seekers rewarding career opportunities. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and building long-term relationships, Frontline Source Group has become a trusted partner for companies seeking top-tier talent in Technology, Accounting, Finance, HR, Legal, and other professional sectors.

