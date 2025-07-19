Submit Release
Latest arrangements of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival

MACAU, July 19 - Due to the fact that the Typhoon Signal No. 3 warning will be hoisted, the Theatre for Babies “Bebeethoven” originally scheduled for today (19 July) at 5pm, at Box I, Macao Cultural Centre will be cancelled. The refund procedures will be announced later. And the Weekend Party “Little MICAF’s Paradise” originally scheduled for today at 5pm, at CCM Plaza, Macao Cultural Centre will also be cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience.

