Houzeo’s Advanced Map-Based Filters Introduces Smarter Home Searches in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has introduced the Intuitive Filters feature on its mobile app. Buyers can search smartly for their preferred homes using preset filters such as No HOA, Price Cut, and Investor Specials.These filters need just a single click to show all the listings as per the buyer’s preference. This way, the buyers can save time and browse faster through the Arkansas real estate market. They can focus on specific properties, homes with reduced prices, or new homes without HOA fees.Key Benefits for Users:1. One-Tap View: Buyers can tap into any of the preset filters to get an updated view on the map with their preferred properties.2. Multi-Filter Access: Buyers can use a combination of preset filters to check out specific homes for sale in Springdale with reduced prices and no HOA fees, or new construction homes in Little Rock with investment value.3. Hot Homes: Properties in demand are listed as Hot as they get the maximum buyer interactions (agent enquiries, showings, offers received), making them popular and prone to being sold faster.4. Local Listings: Whether it's the historic homes in Little Rock or the family homes in Fayetteville, Intuitive Filters feature helps buyers focus on their desired homes. New Arkansas homes for sale up in the last 72 hours will be tagged under New Listings, keeping buyers updated in real time.With the Intuitive Filters feature, buyers can view selected properties in Arkansas, streamlining their homebuying process. Houzeo uses high-end technology with a user-based design to give instant access to location-based home searches.With more than 2.7 million listings nationwide—and thousands across Arkansas—Houzeo is the one of the biggest house hunting website in 2025. Buyers can favorite and share listings, connect with agents, schedule tours, and make offers right from the app. With the launch of this feature, the Houzeo mobile app delivers an experience that goes beyond simple home search, enforcing itself as one of the best home buying apps as well.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

