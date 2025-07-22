Houzeo Launches a Transformative App Feature to Streamline Home Buying in Pennsylvania

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Pennsylvania!

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has released the Intuitive Filters feature on their mobile app for buyers to explore properties from the comfort of their own homes. These single-click, map-based filters help users narrow down listings by price cuts, no HOA fees, open houses, or newly listed homes.The Intuitive Filters feature helps eliminate irrelevant options and highlights homes with investment potential, discounted rates, or other key features buyers care about most. It’s a smarter way to look for new homes in Lancaster with open houses and 3D Tour, or simply navigate the Philadelphia real estate market Key Benefits for Users:1. Click and View: Buyers can click on any of the 8 filters to update their map view with shortlisted properties of their choice.2. Multi-Filter Access: Buyers can use these preset filters together to explore specific homes for sale in Monroeville . They can use a combination of filters, such as New Construction, Investor Specials, and Open Houses, to get a list of properties fulfilling these requirements.3. Hot Listings: Popular Pennsylvania homes for sale are tagged as Hot based on real-time interactions on the listing, in the form of agent enquiries, showings, and offers made.4. Local Listings: This feature highlights the best properties available for sale in Pennsylvania, whether it’s an architectural property in Pittsburgh or historical homes in Erie.This Intuitive Filters feature allows buyers to explore a variety of properties in Pennsylvania, giving them access to instant, location-based search results. This streamlines the buyer’s start-to-end homebuying process with the help of a user-based interface and modern technology. Homes that have appeared on the market within the last 72 hours get tagged as New listings, updating buyers in Pennsylvania.From Philadelphia to Pittsburg, Houzeo is changing how Pennsylvania shops for homes. With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide and thousands in Pennsylvania, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house search websites this summer. Not just finding a home, the Houzeo site and app also lets users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

