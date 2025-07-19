Night work on the H-1 Freeway near the McCully Street overpass, week of Sunday, July 20

Main, News Posted on Jul 18, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of of night work on the H-1 Freeway, at the McCully Street Overpass, for subsurface utility work.

Work will occur nightly on Sunday, July 20 through Friday, July 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Crews will work on each direction of the freeway, one at a time. For the first few days of work, crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound H-1 Freeway between Keeaumoku Street Overpass and the McCully Street Overpass.

Crews will switch to closing two right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway between University Avenue interchange and the McCully Street overpass for the remainder of the week. Ramps will remain open during this work.

This work is necessary for gathering data required for upcoming retrofitting construction at the McCully Street Overpass. This work will be announced as it is scheduled.

Please note, all work is weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###