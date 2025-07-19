Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Issues EP for Wildfire Season

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR WILDFIRE SEASON

Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Operation Hoʻopauahi to Improve Emergency Response Time

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 18, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., Commander in Chief of the Hawai‘i National Guard, today signed an emergency proclamation that authorizes the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, to activate the National Guard. Logan will use the authorization to commence Operation Hoʻopauahi (to extinguish fire) to keep an aircrew ready to provide aerial firefighting capabilities to augment county and state level first responder elements.

“Our goal is simple — stop wildfires before they become disasters. By launching Operation Hoʻopauahi, we’re giving our counties an immediate tool to respond to fires while they’re still small. This proactive step will help save lives, protect property and strengthen our state’s overall emergency response,” said Governor Green. “I’m grateful to Maj. Gen. Logan and the entire Hawai‘i National Guard for their swift action and steadfast commitment to protecting our communities.”

“This authorization and Operation Hoʻopauahi also will allow us to quickly and effectively activate other Hawaiʻi National Guard resources such as evacuation teams, traffic control and security missions,” said Logan. “This is an opportunity where the Guard can help to enable a safe, secure and thriving state.”

Operation Hoʻopauahi will initially keep a Hawaiʻi Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew postured to fly and immediately support any county in the state, which increases capacity to contain and extinguish a fire in its early stage.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaiʻi National Guard are consistently in communication with county emergency managers and stand ready to support when and if needed.

The executed Emergency Proclamation can be found here.

