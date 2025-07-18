District of Columbia Unemployment Rate steadies at 5.9 Percent in June

(WASHINGTON, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 5.9 percent in June 2025, unchanged from the revised May 2025 rate of 5.9 percent.

The District’s preliminary June job estimate shows an increase of 1,600 jobs, for a total of 764,400 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 1,200 jobs. The public sector increased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“As our unemployment rate steadies, we want to remind residents that the Bowser Administration has invested in programming that prepares DC residents to fill jobs in growth industries that fuel the District economy,” said DOES Director Unique-Morris-Hughes. “Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority.”

The number of employed District residents decreased by 100 from 396,000 in May 2025 to 395,900 in June 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 100 from 420,800 in May 2025 to 420,900 in June 2025. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.1 percentage points from 72.2 percent in May 2025 to 72.1 percent in June 2025.

Employment Overview

The Manufacturing sector remained the same, after decreasing 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 8.33 percent a year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,000 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 3.45 percent from a year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same, after decreasing 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,200 or 3.97 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 400 or 2.15 percent from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,400 jobs, jobs remain the same from a year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 2,000 jobs, after increasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 171,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,600 or 1.5 percent from a year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,300 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 123,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 0.57 percent from a year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 600 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 81,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,700 jobs or 2.14 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 700 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 69,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,400 jobs or 2.07 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 100 over the month to 395,900. The civilian labor force increased by 100 to 420,900.

One year ago, total employment was 393,700 and the civilian labor force was 415,600.

The number of unemployed was 21,900, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

NOTES: The June 2025 final and July 2025 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday August 19, 2025. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at: Labor Market Awareness Dashboard

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.

