Travel Advisory: Lane Shift, Closures Needed at I-95 North Service Road at Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, July 18 - Tonight, Friday, July 18, starting at 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will shift both travel lanes on the I-95 North service road at Jefferson Boulevard (Exit 31C) in Warwick. This will be followed by nightly closures of the service road at Exit 31C and two lanes on I-95 North early next week.

Both travel lanes will be shifted to the right to allow for the beginning of phased reconstruction of the large bridge carrying I-95 over Jefferson Boulevard. No delays are anticipated from this change, but motorists should reduce their speed and drive carefully through the work zone.

Next, on Sunday through Wednesday nights, July 20-23, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the service road as it passes over Jefferson Boulevard will be closed. All traffic will be reduced to one lane and directed down the Exit 31C off-ramp, then back onto the highway at the adjacent on-ramp to continue onto I-95 North. Drivers traveling during the closure times should expect delays and may wish to seek alternate routes.

Also, during the nightly closures Sunday through Wednesday nights, the right two lanes of I-95 North at Exit 31 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. At least two lanes of travel will remain open. Delays are possible.

This work is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project, which will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.