Administrative Office of the Courts Unveils Updated Judicial Seal and Official Style Guide

Nashville, Tenn.- The Administrative Office of the Courts today announced the release of an updated official judicial seal and accompanying style guide.

The newly redesigned judicial seal maintains key traditional elements symbolic of the court’s authority, impartiality, and dedication to justice. It has been carefully refined to enhance clarity, scalability, and digital accessibility across various media platforms.

“We are proud to introduce a seal that honors our legacy while embracing a clean and modern design,” said Chief Justice Holly Kirby. “This update ensures that our communications remain consistent, professional, and accessible- reflecting the values of transparency and service at the heart of the judiciary.”

“I appreciate the thoughtfulness and attention to detail our internal team, led by Communications Director Samantha Fisher, brought to this important project,” said AOC Director Michelle Long. “The new design is a significant step in modernizing the visual and written identity of the state judiciary.”

In tandem with the updated seal, the state judiciary will also be utilizing a comprehensive style guide to provide clear standards for internal and external communications. The guide includes specifications for the use of the seal, typography, color palette, and formatting protocols for official documents and public outreach.

Key features of the update include:

• A refreshed seal design optimized for print and digital use

• New guidelines for document formatting and plain language usage

• Accessibility and readability standards aligned with current best practices

• Consistent branding protocols for communications

The AOC selected Civitas Agency, a Nashville-based marketing and communications firm, to design the updated judicial seal and style guide.

