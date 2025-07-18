A Week in Photos: Governor and First Lady Stein Tour Western North Carolina as Part of the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” Tourism Initiative

NORTH CAROLINA, July 18 - Governor and First Lady Stein spent the past week in western North Carolina to promote the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” initiative and encourage tourists to visit our mountains. The Governor and First Lady visited small businesses, explored towns, enjoyed adventures, and met with residents and small business owners across the mountains, showcasing so much of what the region has to offer travelers.

“Whether you're taking in the grandeur of the mountains, feeling a spark of creativity in Asheville’s art and music scene, or meeting the everyday heroes of western North Carolina, you’ll see how truly special this place is,” said Governor Josh Stein. “No matter if it’s your first time or fiftieth time, you will always uncover something unforgettable in western North Carolina.”



📍 Spruce Pine: The ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new YMCA stands as testament to Mitchell County’s commitment to not only bouncing back but also moving forward.





📍 Catawba Falls Trail: The Governor and First Lady spent a morning hiking and taking in the sights.





📍 Asheville River Arts District: Governor and First Lady Stein took an e-bike tour, stopping by local studios, galleries, and other small businesses.





📍Highland Brewing Company: The Governor and First Lady stopped to grab a drink and learn from local content creators about how to better introduce the world to western North Carolina.





📍Asheville Regional Airport: Travelers often take their first steps into western North Carolina at AVL. Governor Stein toured the new terminal and encouraged travelers to book their flights!





📍Nantahala River: The Governor and First Lady caught some waves while white water rafting.





📍 Dolly's Dairy Bar & Gift Shop in Brevard: The Governor grabbed a scoop of Gwynn Valley vortex and the First Lady got Rockbrook Chocolate Illusion to beat the heat.





📍 Mud Dabbers Pottery of Brevard: At Stephen Colbert’s favorite destination in western North Carolina, Governor and First Lady Stein picked out some pottery at a whopping 0.00% discount.





📍Hot Springs: The Governor visited downtown to check out local businesses and spread the news that western North Carolina is open for business.

Governor Stein’s travels are a part of the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative, a partnership with Visit NC to encourage people from around the world to visit western North Carolina and support its businesses and communities. Governor Stein announced the initiative at the reopening of Chimney Rock State Park, which is now open to the public with limited hours. This campaign is available to local chambers of commerce, tourism boards, and small businesses for their joint promotional efforts as businesses in cities and towns across western North Carolina welcome travelers back with open arms.