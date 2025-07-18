ICE Continues to Round Up the Worst of the Worst: Convicted Killer and Fentanyl Trafficker Off American Streets

Operations across the U.S. target criminal illegal aliens convicted of burglary, kidnapping, and human trafficking

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested removable criminal illegal aliens across the country on July 17, 2025, as part of coordinated enforcement targeting some of the worst of the worst in our communities. Among those taken into custody were previously deported felons, gang members, and individuals with long histories of violent criminal conduct.

One of the most serious arrests was of Phong Thanh Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, with a conviction for second-degree murder, indecent exposure, and a U.S. immigration judge issued a final order of removal in 2012. Nguyen was arrested by ICE Los Angeles officers after it was determined he had violated the terms of his supervision. Despite his murder conviction, indecent exposure, and removal order, Nguyen was released under an Order of Supervision in 2012 during the Obama administration.

“A Vietnamese national murdered someone, exposed himself in public and remained on U.S. soil for years,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE has a duty to protect the American public from criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow convicted criminal illegal alien killers to hide behind outdated policies. Our message to criminal illegal aliens is clear, leave now. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you, and you will never return.”

ICE continues to target and remove the worst offenders—those who pose the greatest threat to the safety and security of American communities. Nguyen remains in ICE custody pending removal procedures.

ICE agents across the country carried out similar arrests of criminal illegal aliens with serious convictions, including:

Abraham Taddesse, an illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted of rape in the second degree in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Juan Felix Yanes-Montano, a criminal alien from Cuba, convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Cesar Porras, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl in Pecos, Texas.

Eduardo Salinas-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of smuggling aliens, escape, and two illegal re-entries in Zapata County, Texas.

