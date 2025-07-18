FDLE supports mission of the "Don't Lie for the Other Guy" campaign

July 18, 2025

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today joined leadership from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) at a press conference to recognize the 25th anniversary of the “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign.

Since 2000, ATF has partnered with NSSF on the “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign, which raises awareness about the legal consequences of purchasing firearms illegally on behalf of individuals who are prohibited from owning them. This illegal act, known as a “straw purchase,” involves the purchase of a gun by an individual, called a “straw buyer,” for another person who cannot legally do so.

Straw purchasing is a felony offense. Those convicted may face federal prison time, heavy fines, and a permanent loss of their right to own firearms. The maximum terms of imprisonment for straw purchasing are 15 years and a $250,000 fine, or up to a 25-year prison sentence if the weapon is used to commit a felony, in an act of terrorism or a drug trafficking crime.

Florida law (Section 790.065, Florida Statutes) outlines the legal process and restrictions surrounding firearm sales and transfers. Under this statute, the FDLE serves as the custodian of purchase form processing, background check completion, and firearm sales monitoring to ensure that guns are transferred legally and responsibly.

In 2024 alone, FDLE processed more than 1.1 million firearm purchases and denied more than 15,000 attempts to buy firearms.

“At FDLE, we respect the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. But with that right comes responsibility,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio. “FDLE plays a vital role in the process of exercising your right to own and purchase firearms. If you’re buying a gun for someone who can’t legally own one, you are committing a crime—and you’re potentially helping arm someone with dangerous intentions.”

ATF Acting Director Daniel Driscoll said, “Criminals engaged in straw purchasing and those who assist them may find themselves facing up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In the Miami area, many of these straw-purchased guns are fueling violence right here locally and just beyond our borders. That is why campaigns like ‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ are so important.”

Reporting suspicious activity can assist law enforcement in identifying and arresting firearms traffickers, removing illegally owned firearms from the community and safeguarding Florida’s citizens. The public can report suspicious activity in Florida by calling 1-855-FLA-SAFE. You can also learn more about the indicators and behaviors of suspicious activity or submit a Suspicious Activity Report by visiting https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/FFC/FFC/Submit-a-Suspicious-Activity-Report.

