Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,898 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Study Commencement & PIC 1 for Chedoke Creek Watershed Stormwater Retrofits and Lower Chedoke Creek Enhancement

Stay Connected

If you have any questions or comments about the study or would like to be added to the project mailing list, please contact:

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.  With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was issued on July 3, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice of Study Commencement & PIC 1 for Chedoke Creek Watershed Stormwater Retrofits and Lower Chedoke Creek Enhancement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more