Former President Joe Biden to Address National Bar Association at 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. National Bar Association Centennial Convention

A Centennial Celebration of Justice and Legacy, Headlined by the 46th President of the United States

President Biden’s life and leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the promise of justice for all.” — Wiley S. Adams, NBA Centennial President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Bar Association (NBA), the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black legal professionals, is proud to announce that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will address the NBA at its 100th Annual Awards Gala, the signature event of its Centennial Convention being held in Chicago from July 26 to August 1, 2025.The historic Gala will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, and marks a defining moment in the NBA’s century-long commitment to advancing civil rights, protecting democracy, and elevating Black legal excellence. Kevin F. Warren, President and CEO for the Chicago Bears, will deliver the keynote address.President Biden’s appearance underscores his ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law, defend voting rights, and support historically marginalized communities. As the 46th President of the United States and a lifelong public servant with a distinguished record of legal and legislative achievements, former President Biden’s presence is both timely and significant.“President Biden’s life and leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the promise of justice for all,” said NBA President Wiley S. Adams. “As we commemorate 100 years of bold advocacy, legal excellence, and community impact, it is not only historic but also deeply meaningful to have the 46th President of the United States join us in honoring the transformative power of the law—and the enduring fight to protect our democracy.”The 100th Annual Convention and Exhibits will celebrate legal trailblazers and feature some of the nation’s most influential legal minds and public figures. Highlights of this year’s Centennial Convention include special appearances by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; Judge J. Michelle Childs; Attorneys General Kwame Raoul (Illinois), Aaron Ford (Nevada), Keith Ellison (Minnesota), and Letitia James (New York); Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett; renowned journalist and political commentator Joy-Ann Reid; civil rights leader and theologian Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III; and Grammy Award-winning gospel recording artist Yolanda Adams, who will perform at the 10th Annual Arthenia Joyner Prayer Breakfast.PRESS LOGISTICS & CREDENTIALSMembers of the media seeking access to the Centennial Convention and Awards Gala must be credentialed in advance.Media Check-In & Briefings:*Media Room: Hyatt Regency Chicago (Exact Room TBA)*Daily Briefings: Schedule will be emailed to credentialed press*All press must check in at the Media Room prior to accessing any eventsCredentialing Deadline:*All credential requests must be submitted no later than July 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM CTTo request credentials, please email:ajones@wcpcommunications.com with the subject line: NBA Centennial Press Credential RequestFor more information about the National Bar Association Centennial Convention, visit www.nationalbar.org or follow @nationalbar on all major social media platforms.###Media Contact:

