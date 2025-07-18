Higgins Announces Hearing to Launch Oversight of the Biden Administration’s Failure to Protect Vulnerable Unaccompanied Migrant Children

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced a hearing on “Catch and Release, Lose and Forget: Addressing the Crisis of Unaccompanied Alien Children – Part I.” At the hearing, members will begin a comprehensive oversight review of the findings from a March 2025 report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Inspector General, which found that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not always able to monitor the location and status of unaccompanied migrant children released from the custody of DHS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

WHAT: Hearing on “Catch and Release, Lose and Forget: Addressing the Crisis of Unaccompanied Alien Children – Part I”

DATE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Joseph Cuffari, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.