Governor Moore Signs Executive Order to Advance Environmental Justice for Communities Burdened by Pollution

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore yesterday signed an executive order establishing a more unified approach to promoting environmental justice in Maryland. The Valuing Opportunity, Inclusion, and Community Equity order will help foster a whole-of-government approach to advance meaningful engagement with communities that have historically borne a disproportionate burden of environmental pollution.

“Every Marylander deserves access to clean air, clean water, and resilient communities. That’s what environmental justice is all about,” said Gov. Moore. “The order marks the next chapter in our work to cut exposure to pollution, improve access to clean public transit, reduce urban heat islands, and uplift neighborhoods that have been left behind. And for our entire state, this action marks a step toward a more competitive economy and healthier communities for all.”

The governor was joined by Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain, Delegate Jazz M. Lewis, environmental advocates, students, and business leaders from across Maryland at the Crossroads School at the Living Classrooms Foundation in Baltimore City for the signing.

“Creating a cleaner Maryland requires us to listen to the people impacted by pollution,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We listen and we respond with strategies that reflect the needs of the community. We have done this with improved outreach, stricter permitting, the use of data and greater transparency.”

The executive order:

Requires state agencies to identify and implement mechanisms to increase resources and opportunities for historically underrepresented farmers by reducing barriers for entry, such as land access, and financing;

Reinforces the roles that state agencies have in advancing environmental justice—from urban agriculture programs at the Maryland Department of Agriculture to community health initiatives led by the Department of Health;

Mandates that each agency designate an environmental justice officer and make available to the public, online, a biennial environmental justice strategic plan with metrics to promote environmental justice in ways tailored to the specific agency and its authority, mission, and programs; and

Creates the Interagency Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Council to coordinate efforts, support local governments, and maximize funding opportunities in coordination with the Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities.



Critically, the executive order also requires state agencies to use the Maryland Department of the Environment’s groundbreaking MDEnviroScreen mapping tool to engage impacted communities and develop tailored solutions to address environmental injustice. The tool provides detailed demographic information through interactive maps and tracks disparities related to environmental hazards, exposures, risks and health outcomes, generating a score that combines pollution levels with population vulnerability.

Ultimately, the tool help will help policymakers assess potential environmental burdens and microtarget areas to focus resources.

“This executive order is a promise to the families in Capitol Heights, Lexington Park, here in Baltimore, and across all of Maryland—that environmental justice is no longer optional, it’s essential,” said Delegate Jazz Lewis. “I thank Governor Moore for taking this bold step forward. I look forward to continuing working together to build a future where every child can breathe clean air and drink safe water—no matter their ZIP code.”

The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to advancing environmental justice. Under the leadership of Secretary McIlwain, the Maryland Department of the Environment appointed its first-ever assistant secretary for environmental justice. The move established a unit devoted to direct engagement with community leaders to promote greater accountability in policy making and enhanced transparency through increased digital and direct outreach and information sharing. The department has also provided more than $2 million to communities in support of tree planting, air monitoring and technical assistance to improve air quality and health outcomes.

“I witnessed Governor Moore’s inauguration, where he talked about the opportunity to lead with love. Today we are gathered here to watch our governor breathe life into those words once again as he signs this historic executive order on environmental justice,” said WE ACT for Environmental Justice Co-Founder Vernice Miller-Travis. “This is the first of what I anticipate will be many steps down the path toward achieving environmental justice for all who call our state home.”

“This executive order demonstrates exactly the kind of bold environmental justice leadership Maryland needs,” said Maryland League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Kim Coble. “We are pleased Governor Moore is prioritizing the health of overburdened communities by applying an all-of-government approach to addressing cumulative environmental harms in our most vulnerable communities. The state will benefit significantly from meaningful community engagement across agencies to address concerns in Maryland’s most overburdened communities.”

“Environmental justice does not belong to a single state department, but rather it demands a coordinated effort and response among all state departments across government given the interconnectedness of the subject,” said Delegate and Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities Commission member Regina T. Boyce. “I thank Governor Moore and his team for recognizing the valued opportunity, inclusion, and community equity in the interagency approach to address environmental justice.”

“This executive order is not about policy—it’s about people,” said Maryland Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities Chairwoman Camille E. Burke.

“Maryland Latinos Unidos applauds the VOICE Executive Order as a critical step toward equity and resilience for the Latine community across the state,” said Maryland Latinos Unidos Executive Director Gabriela Lemus. “It reinforces our belief that juntos podemos más—together we are stronger and more resilient.”

###