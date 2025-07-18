Confirmed Cases of Dutch Elm Disease in Wascana Centre

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2025

On July 14, Wascana Centre removed two trees that tested positive for Dutch Elm Disease (DED). Wascana Centre staff test for DED throughout the summer to proactively detect diseased trees, allowing for safe removal and disposal.

There have been five confirmed cases of DED in Wascana Centre in the last 10 years: one in 2014, one in 2019, one in 2024 and two in 2025. This year's cases were located near Goose Hill and the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is responsible for the maintenance and future of the urban forest located within the Wascana Centre and Government House boundaries. The urban forest is monitored continually for overall health of the tree canopy cover.

The PCC's DED Control Program includes monitoring and surveillance, control and prevention.

"Elm trees are an important part of Regina's tree canopy cover," PCC Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "Wascana Centre is proud to be a place where friends and families can gather and enjoy the outdoors at one of our many picnic spots. To ensure the continued health of our trees, we remind visitors that it is illegal to transport, store or buy elm firewood."

For more information on Dutch Elm Disease, visit saskatchewan.ca.

