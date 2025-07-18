Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Livingston County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Nadine Osuch, who died on July 15, 2025 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty New York State Park Police officer in the town of Caledonia, Livingston County.

At approximately 7:43 p.m. on July 15, Ms. Osuch was walking across Main Street in Caledonia when she was struck by an off-duty New York State Park Police officer. The off-duty officer was driving north on Main Street in his personal vehicle when he struck Ms. Osuch. Ms. Osuch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.