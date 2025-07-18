Eight Young Mob Gang Members Indicted in Memphis on Racketeering, Murder, Robbery, Firearm and Drug Charges

Larry Wilson, of Memphis, Tennessee, made his initial appearance in federal court today for his role in Young Mob (YM), a violent street gang that allegedly commits crimes including murder, assault, arson, drug trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, and narcotics trafficking. Wilson is the last of eight Young Mob defendants charged to make his initial appearance related to this case.

“As alleged, this gang shot and killed a member of a rival gang in a restaurant drive-through and robbed customers at gunpoint at another Memphis establishment, recklessly endangering innocent bystanders,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Gang violence that spills into our community spreads fear and insecurity in our neighborhoods. The Criminal Division, in partnership with our federal and local law enforcement colleagues, remains steadfast in our pursuit of gangs that inflict senseless violence in our country.”

“This gang engaged in numerous unlawful activities, including acts of extreme violence, which demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Stankiewicz of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Through a coordinated effort, the ATF and its local, state, and federal partners worked tirelessly to dismantle the organization and ensure that its members are held accountable.”

Larry Wilson, 35, Brian Lackland, 35, Paul Nelson, 32, Mohamed Samba, 25, Braxton Beck, 33, Edgar Smith, 39, Jerrod Cox, 32, and Cedric Jackson, 33, all Tennessee residents, were charged for their membership and association with YM. YM members signify their membership by wearing red and/or black clothing and jewelry with an “Eight Ball” or the letters YM or YMM. YM members and recruits are required to commit acts of violence to gain membership and maintain their status in the gang.

On May 28, 2022, Samba and other, not-yet-identified, YM members, shot suspected rival KSBG gang members ─ murdering one and attempting to murder two others ─ in a McDonald’s restaurant drive-through in Memphis. After the shootings, YM members burned the stolen car used in the shooting.

The indictment further alleges that on May 13, 2023, at Tug’s Casual Grill, a Memphis restaurant, Nelson, Cox, and another unnamed YM member robbed customers at gunpoint. The unnamed member was shot and killed. Nelson and Cox left the mortally wounded man in a nearby fire station parking lot and then drove their stolen vehicle to another location and burned it.

The indictment also alleges that on March 17, 2024, Lackland and Beck attempted the murder of a suspected gang rival, which was thwarted in part due to police presence in the area. In addition, on June 11 and June 12, 2024, Lackland, Wilson, Beck, and Jackson attempted to rob customers at a Memphis tattoo shop before abandoning the scene because of police presence. Undeterred, the same group, along with Smith this time, returned to the tattoo shop after police left the area and robbed multiple customers.

As alleged, YM receives money and income from drug trafficking, kidnappings, and robberies. Such funds are used for gang purposes, including obtaining weapons and narcotics and providing support for YM gang members, including those in prison serving time for various crimes. YM also receives money and income from various musical interests, with defendant Lackland being a well-known rapper who goes by the stage name “Stupid Duke.”

YM members and associates are also separately charged as part of a drug conspiracy that was responsible for the distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Multiple members are also charged with various firearm offenses.

If convicted, Lackland, Samba, Nelson, Smith, and Cox face a maximum penalty of life in prison. If convicted, Wilson faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, Beck faces a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison, and Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The ATF, Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit, and Memphis Police Homicide Unit are investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Brian P. Leaming and Amanda Kotula of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Neal Oldham for the Western District of Tennessee are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime Initiative in Memphis conducted in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and local, state, and federal law enforcement. The joint effort addresses violent crime by employing, where appropriate, federal laws to prosecute gang members and their associates in Memphis.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.