Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Two Additional Counties Following Texas Flooding

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request that two additional counties — Hamilton and Travis — be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following recent catastrophic flooding.



“Texas continues working to help every community rebuild and recover from these devastating and deadly floods,” said Governor Abbott. “That’s why I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request Hamilton and Travis counties be added to the federal disaster declaration. We won’t stop until every impacted community gets the support they need.”



A review of damage assessments in Hamilton and Travis counties shows they exceed federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.



