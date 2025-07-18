In Aroostook County, Governor Mills Celebrates Major Investments in Maine's Potato Industry

Governor Mills opens UMaine's modernized Aroostook Farm, an advanced potato research facility supported by her Jobs Plan, and visits Penobscot McCrum after signing key tax credit legislation to strengthen its potato processing operations

Presque Isle, MAINE – Today in Aroostook County, Governor Janet Mills celebrated transformative investments by her administration to strengthen Maine's vital potato industry and family farms in Northern Maine.

At the University of Maine's Aroostook Farm in Presque Isle and Penobscot McCrum in Washburn, the Governor highlighted how these investments in agricultural innovation and manufacturing are advancing cutting-edge research, expanding potato processing capacity, and supporting hundreds of jobs across The County.

Maine's $1.3 billion potato industry is deeply rooted in The County, with 90 percent of the state's 54,000 farmed acres located there, according to the Maine Potato Board. The Governor is the proud granddaughter of potato farmers from Ashland.

"These investments—whether in agricultural research, potato processing, or workforce development—will strengthen Maine's agricultural economy, create good-paying jobs, and help our family farms thrive for years to come," said Governor Mills. "As the granddaughter of potato farmers from The County, I am deeply proud to support this vital industry which contributes so much to Maine."

At the Aroostook Farm in Presque Isle, Governor Mills and University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy cut the ribbon on a $3 million modernization project. The initiative, supported with Federal funds through the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, will drive innovative agricultural research and development – such as new potato varieties like the Caribou Russet — to strengthen Maine's agricultural economy and grow its workforce for the future.

"Modern research facilities are necessary to deliver the skilled talent and cutting-edge innovation Maine needs to compete in the 21st-century global economy. The new state-of-the-art facility will accelerate the development of future varieties and a workforce necessary to the resilience of Maine's top agricultural commodity and dependent rural communities, while providing hands-on research learning experiences for our students that prepare them for rewarding careers," said UMaine President and UMS Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Joan Ferrini-Mundy. "We are grateful to Governor. Mills and the Legislature, as well as our industry partners, for the investments that made possible the modernization of Aroostook Farm and UMaine's continued contributions to the success and sustainability of Maine's iconic potato industry."

The 425-acre farm is home to more than 6,000 research plots and breeding innovations that help make potatoes Maine's top agricultural commodity. New drone technology, phenotyping and imaging equipment, and automated monitoring tools will allow UMaine researchers to more efficiently develop disease- and climate-resilient potato varieties in less time. In addition, the Aroostook Farm offers students from UMaine, UMPI, and UMF hands-on research experience through paid internships.

Later in Washburn, Governor Mills joined Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal, Economic & Community Development Commissioner Mike Duguay, Maine Potato Board Executive Director Jeannie Tapley, and state legislators Sen. Susan Bernard (R-Caribou), Rep. Mark Babin (R-Fort Fairfield), Rep. Mark Cooper (R-Windham), Rep. Parnell Terry (D-Gorham), and Rep. Tim Guerrette (R-Caribou) for a ceremonial signing of LD 1951.

The bipartisan legislation, which will take effect this fall, provides tax credits to support the growth of potato processing in the County, including the recent expansion of Penobscot McCrum's Washburn facility, which now employs 145 people. The bill also supports a new potato chip manufacturing plant under construction at Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone, expected to create up to 100 jobs when it opens in 2026.

"The passage of LD 1951 is a major win for Maine's potato industry and for rural communities across our state," said Jeannie Tapley, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board. "This bill builds on prior efforts to strengthen our processing sector, helping us keep more of our product in Maine, add value here at home, and create good-paying jobs in Aroostook County and beyond. Maine has a well-earned reputation for high-quality agricultural products, and this updated investment will allow us to expand markets, increase acreage, and support local economies for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to the Legislature and the Governor for recognizing the importance of agriculture to Maine's future."

"These investments are a testament to the strength, resilience, and future of Maine agriculture," said Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Maine's potato industry exemplifies the kind of innovation, collaboration, and commitment that will keep our rural communities thriving. Supporting research, processing, and workforce development in The County is not only smart policy it's a powerful investment in our people and our land."

"With today's ceremonial signing, we're one step closer to realizing one of the most promising impacts of this legislation—economic revitalization in Aroostook County. We've seen with the McCrum facility, that private public partnerships are essential for long term growth and will this legislation, we are very excited to see that prosperity grow, especially at Loring Commerce Centre," said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. "The projects already in motion at Loring are expected to create over 100 quality jobs, which are vital for local families and the regional economy. This is exactly the kind of economic development Maine needs now."

On Thursday night, Governor Mills delivered remarks at the Maine Potato Board's annual industry dinner at Flewelling Farms in Easton, where she thanked growers, processors, and advocates for their continued innovation and partnership in moving Maine's agriculture industry forward.