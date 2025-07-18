Strengthening cooperation with Ghana in field of youth, sports

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić signed today a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of youth and sports with Minister of Sports and Recreation of Ghana Kofi Iddie Adams.

