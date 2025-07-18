FTC Seeks Comment on Petition to Vacate 2021 Order Related to Provider of Stalkerware Apps

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on a request from Scott Zuckerman, the CEO of a company that marketed “stalkerware” apps, to vacate or modify the FTC’s order banning monitoring products and services and requiring implementation of an information-security program.

In its 2021 complaint, the FTC alleged that Support King, LLC, which did business as SpyFone.com, and Zuckerman sold apps that allowed purchasers to secretly monitor devices without device-owner knowledge. The apps secretly collected and shared data on photos, text messages, web histories, location, and physical movements. SpyFone facilitated this by instructing purchasers on how to bypass security settings on the device where the apps were installed.

Under an order settling the FTC’s allegations, Support King and Zuckerman are banned from offering, promoting, selling, or advertising any surveillance app, service, or business. The order also requires the company and Zuckerman’s other businesses to develop an information-security program and obtain biennial assessments by a third party to ensure they are complying with the order’s requirements and other reporting obligations.

In his petition, Zuckerman said Support King is permanently closed and claimed that the FTC’s order imposed an “excessive and unnecessary burden” on him personally. He said the financial costs of complying with the order prevented him from expanding his other businesses, which remain subject to the order’s requirements. In his petition, Zuckerman asked the Commission to either:

Vacate the order entirely, or

Modify the order to eliminate all reporting, audit, and compliance requirements that affect his current businesses, which include a restaurant and “tourism ventures.”

The public will have 30 days, until August 19, 2025, to submit comments on the petition. Instructions for filing comments appear on the docket. Once processed, they will be posted on Regulations.gov. After the comment period closes, the Commission will vote to determine how to resolve the petition.