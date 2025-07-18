Submit Release
S. 419, Reauthorizing Support and Treatment for Officers in Crisis Act of 2025

S. 419 would reauthorize the appropriation of $7.5 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the Department of Justice to make grants to state and local law enforcement agencies and other organizations to provide family support and mental health services to law enforcement personnel. Under current law, the authorization for those grants expired at the end of 2024.

Based on historical spending patterns for similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing S. 419 would cost $35 million over the 2025-2030 period, and an additional $3 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

