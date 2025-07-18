【Influence of typhoon】“2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will conclude on 19 July (Saturday) ahead of scheduled date

MACAU, July 18 - Owing to the influence of the weather, the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”, currently held at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, will come to an end on 19 July (Saturday), ahead of the scheduled date. The event’s opening hours may be amended, subject to the issuance of typhoon signal on the day. Residents and visitors’ attention and understanding is much appreciated.

The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) is originally held until this Sunday (20 July). After meticulous evaluation and consideration about various safety factors, it is concluded that the circumstances are not apt for the event to take place on 20 July. Therefore, the event will end earlier than scheduled on 19 July (Saturday). Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will pay attention to the typhoon route on 19 July (Saturday). If typhoon signal No. 3 is hoisted on the day, the event will be immediately closed from the public. The free shuttle bus service will also come to a halt simultaneously.

MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and implement the action plan as predetermined, to safeguard the safety of the lives and properties of residents, visitors and participating entities.