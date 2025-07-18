UM organises two international summer camps, offering students from around the world cross-cultural experiences

MACAU, July 18 - The University of Macau (UM) is hosting the ‘Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of UM Partner Universities’ and the ‘East Lighthouse Talent Development Scheme – Learning Experience Summer Program for International Students’. The two camps have attracted over 100 outstanding students from nearly 60 universities across 13 countries and regions, offering them a variety of unique academic and cultural activities.

The participating students come from UM’s partner universities worldwide, as well as member universities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance, and the Alliance for Technology, Innovation, and Talent Development in Western Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. These include: Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Sun Yat-sen University, The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore (Singapore), Hanyang University (South Korea), the University of Malaya (Malaysia), Western Sydney University (Australia), Auckland University of Technology (New Zealand), the University of Ottawa (Canada), the University of Sheffield (UK), the University of Warwick (UK), the University of York (UK), the University of Barcelona (Spain), Eduardo Mondlane University (Mozambique), Agostinho Neto University (Angola), and the University of Cape Verde (Cape Verde).

In his opening speech, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, highlighted the university’s commitment to expanding its international cooperation network, cultivating talent with international perspectives, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. He noted that in recent years, UM has organised delegations to visit various countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea. The two summer programmes demonstrate this commitment. By offering academic seminars, cultural immersion activities, and residential college experiences, the programmes aim to help students achieve well-rounded personal growth.

Vivian Lau, sponsor of the East Lighthouse Talent Development Scheme as well as chair and group CEO of Pacific Air Holdings Limited, delivered an inspiring talk titled ‘The Adventure’. Drawing on the classic ‘Chocolate Theory’, she vividly illustrated the philosophy that ‘life is full of flavours, and the most important thing is to try’. Through this engaging talk, she encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and take their first brave step.

Sarah Tasneen and Mevin Babu, students from the University of Warwick, shared that the summer camp they attend has provided a valuable opportunity for cross-cultural exchanges, enabling them to make friends with students from all over the world. They also expressed confidence in UM’s future developments and presence on the international stage. Juliette LeFrançois-Bélanger from the University of Ottawa said that this is her first time in Asia. She felt welcomed by the multilingual signs and friendly teachers and students at UM, and was particularly impressed by the inspiring lectures. Li Hangzhou from Tsinghua University said that the summer camp he attends has enabled him to experience the unique charm of Macao, where modernity and historical heritage come together seamlessly. Zeng Yunshuo from Nanjing University shared that the interactive Portuguese course she attended has allowed her to learn basic Portuguese and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural characteristics of Portuguese-speaking countries.

The summer camps have organised a series of talks to help students gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s economy, law, culture, tourism, and integrated resort industry. In terms of language and cultural experiences, students have participated in Portuguese classes to learn basic Portuguese and experience the culture of Portuguese-speaking countries. Mandarin workshops have also been organised for students from Portuguese-speaking countries to experience traditional Chinese culture and the beauty of the Chinese language. In addition, students toured UM to learn about the university’s flagship programmes, experienced life in UM’s residential colleges, and engaged in exchanges with UM students, faculty members, and fellow participants. They also visited the Historic Centre of Macao to explore the city’s rich cultural heritage and its unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures. The two summer programmes have not only helped build cross-cultural friendships, but also provided students with valuable guidance on their future studies.