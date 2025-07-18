Celebrated Veteran Author and State Poet Laureate to speak in Yakima at 8th Annual Serving Those Who Served Conference

Author Shannon Huffman Polson and poet Derek Sheffield will give keynote presentations at Veterans-focused conference

June 24, 2025 - The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) today announced Veteran and author Shannon Huffman Polson and Washington State Poet Laureate Derek Sheffield as keynote speakers for the 2025 Serving Those Who Served conference. The annual conference, which provides free resources and workshops for Veterans and their families, will be held from August 20-21 at the Yakima Convention Center.

Shannon Huffman Polson is the author of The Grit Factor: Courage, Resilience and Leadership in the Most Male Dominated Organization in the World, and the founder of The Grit Institute, a leadership institute committed to whole leader development and a focus on grit and resilience.

Polson is one of the first women to fly the Apache helicopter in the U.S. Army and a veteran of the corporate world in the medical device and technology industries.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to bring The Grit Factor to Yakima to support our veteran community and those who serve them,” said Polson. “In honoring military service, we have the opportunity to broaden the understanding of selfless service to our broader world."

Celebrated poet and professor Derek Sheffield now serves as Washington’s eighth State Poet Laureate. Sheffield lives in the Wenatchee Valley and serves as a professor of English at Wenatchee Valley College. He has published several poetry collections and edits poetry for Terrain.org.

Sheffield has also received fellowships from the Sustainable Arts Foundation, Artist Trust, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, and the Spring Creek Foundation for his poetry.

"When I consider our veterans, the topic is a matter of civics and family. This is true for so many of us,” said Sheffield.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve, with the power of language and imagination, by the waters of the Castalian Spring, those who have served."

Polson and Sheffield will sign copies of their books at the conference. Event organizers noted that Sheffield, in addition to his keynote remarks, will lead a poetry workshop for conference attendees focused on the Veteran experience.

“Veterans First: Focusing on our Mission of Serving Those Who Served isn’t just this year’s conference slogan—it’s our collective promise in action,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr.

“When we gather in Yakima this August, the conversations, breakout sessions, and new alliances will focus on one simple concept: put Veterans at the center of everything. I urge every agency, nonprofit, and community partner to join us, share what’s working, challenge what isn’t, and leave with concrete steps to elevate the lives of those who wore the uniform and their families.”

The WDVA produces the Serving Those Who Served conference in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Employment Security Department (ESD).

“ArtsWA is proud to support Veterans through our Wellness, Arts, and the Military program – a first of its kind in the country,” said ArtsWA Executive Director Karen Hanan.

“We know that creativity forges a path for healing and connection. We’re honored to bring these tools and opportunities to our Veteran neighbors at Serving Those Who Served.”

“Serving Those Who Served connects veterans and their families with vital resources, including job training and access to benefits,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek said.

“We’re proud to partner on this important event, which aligns with Employment Security’s mission to contribute to healthy communities by providing people equitable access to resources that improve economic security.”