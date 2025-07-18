Draft statements of policy: The Bank of England's approach to permissions in relation to CCP rules

1: Introduction 1.1. These statements of policy (SoPs) set out the Bank of England’s (Bank’s) approach to giving permissions set out in the Bank of England FMI Rulebook: UK Central Counterparties Instrument (hereon CCP rules), in line with the SoP on the Bank of England’s approach to rule permissions and waivers. Where relevant, these SoPs also set out the Bank’s approach for variations to those permissions, and circumstances in which the Bank may take the decision to revoke a permission. When giving, varying or revoking these permissions, the Bank would exercise its powers under section 138BA (s138BA) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), as applied by paragraph 10 of Schedule 17A to that Act.footnote [1] 1.2. These SoPs are relevant to all recognised UK CCPs and systemic overseas CCPs. 1.3. As set out in the CCP rules, there are specific circumstances in which CCPs must apply to the Bank for prior permission before undertaking certain actions. Where a CCP wants to request a waiver or modification outside those specified in the CCP rules, the CCP must follow the process stated in the SoP on the Bank of England’s approach to rule permissions and waivers. 1.4. These SoPs set out the Bank’s approach to giving permissions which relate to: Disclosure of information that is mandated by Bank rules in a modified manner, or non-disclosure of that information, as set out in rule 9.2 of the Management and Governance Part of the CCP rules; Outsourcing of major activities linked to risk management, as set out in rule 2.2 of the Operational Resilience Part of the CCP rules; Permission to enter into a new Interoperability arrangement, or make a material change to an existing interoperability arrangement, as set out in rule 2.1 and 2.2 of the Interoperability Arrangements Part of the CCP rules; 1.5. The Bank encourages early engagement by CCPs that are considering submitting an application for a permission, via their usual supervisory contact. The nature of this engagement will depend on the complexity and scale of the proposed application, and the CCP’s readiness to submit a formal application. 1.6. These SoPs should be read in conjunction with the CCP rules. The Bank is required to publish details of permissions that have been approved, unless it considers that it would be inappropriate or unnecessary to do so. In addition, in line with the SoP on the Bank’s approach to rule permissions and waivers, the Bank will publish information on how long it takes to make decisions on permissions applications.

The Bank of England’s approach to disclosure permissions [Disclosure, Management and Governance 9.2] 1: Overview 1.1. This SoP sets out the Bank’s approach to applications for disclosure permissions which allow a CCP to disclose information in a modified manner, or not disclose information whose publication is otherwise mandated by CCP rules, in accordance with rule 9.2 of the Management and Governance Part of the CCP rules. 1.2. When giving these permissions, the Bank would exercise its powers under s138BA of FSMA to give, vary or revoke a permission, based on the criteria set out below. 2: Initial application for permission 2.1. A CCP must submit an application to the Bank for permission to modify or withhold a disclosure, as set out in rule 9.2 of the Management and Governance Part of the CCP rules. This must be in writing and consist of a completed application form as set out in the Bank’s SoP on its approach to rule permissions and waivers and supporting evidence. 2.2. The application and supporting evidence should provide all of the following: high-level information on the nature of the information disclosure, and the date from which the permission is required to come into effect; the reason why the disclosure of the information would put at risk business secrets or the safety and soundness of the CCP; where it is proposed that the information be disclosed in a modified manner, how this addresses the risks set out in point 2; where it is proposed that the information not be disclosed, why the risks in point 2. cannot be addressed through disclosure in a modified manner; and confirmation that no facts have been omitted which if known by the Bank could influence its decision regarding whether to give the permission. 3: Supporting evidence regarding the criteria for permission 3.1. Where a CCP seeks a permission for modifications to its disclosure requirements, the supporting evidence must contain sufficient information to allow the Bank to assess whether disclosure of the information would put at risk business secrets or the safety and soundness of the CCP, consistent with the requirement set out in Management and Governance Disclosure 9.2 in the CCP rules. 3.2. This supporting evidence should consist, as relevant, of the proposed modified information, the original documents, and any further relevant information or evidence of the risks that disclosure of the full information may pose, how disclosure in a modified manner would address this, or how the risks cannot be addressed through publication in a modified manner. 4: Assessment of the application – general 4.1. Where the Bank receives an application for a disclosure permission, and it decides to give permission, the Bank will, depending on the application received, permit the arrangement subject to conditions which may include the following: a defined timeline or set of conditions for future full disclosure of such information; changes to any proposed modifications to such information; a requirement that information be published in a modified form, rather than not disclosed. 4.2. Where the Bank gives permission for modification or foregoing of disclosure requirements on appropriate grounds, the decision of the Bank will specify whether the permission given is that sought by the CCP or whether conditions have been applied. Factors the Bank will consider 4.3. The Bank will base its permission or variation of permission on an assessment of the information provided, including but not limited to: the impact of the information disclosure on the business secrets of the CCP; the impact of the information disclosure on the safety and soundness of the CCP; the impact of the information disclosure on financial stability more broadly; the ability of the CCP to present the disclosure in a manner which limits the impact of such a disclosure on the stability of the CCP; and any information on the outcome of past disclosure permissions, to the extent that such information can be reliably used to assess the expected outcome of future disclosure permissions. Application timelines 4.4. The Bank will confirm receipt of the application of the CCP. 4.5. In general, the Bank expects to determine the outcome of an application within 30 business days, unless there are exceptional circumstances, which the Bank will aim to communicate in writing to the CCP on a timely basis. During this time the Bank will assess the completeness of the application and evaluate the information provided. An application will be considered complete by the Bank if the application covers all the matters set out in the above sections, “Initial application for permission” and “Supporting evidence regarding the criteria for permission”. 4.6. Where there are exceptional circumstances, the Bank expects to determine the outcome of a complete application within 90 business days from the receipt of the application. 4.7. Where the Bank has considered an application to be complete, this will not prevent the Bank from requesting additional information necessary for carrying out its assessment. The request should specify the additional information required and the reasons for the request. 4.8. Should the Bank need to request further information within these deadlines the Bank will specify the additional information requested and the reasons for the request. The day-count will pause until the requested information has been received, and an extra 10 business days will be added to the deadline. Any subsequent requests for information will not affect the deadline. Persistent failure to provide the requested information may result in rejection of the application. 4.9. The Bank will publish information on how long it takes to make decisions on permissions applications. 5: Decision on the application 5.1. When the Bank has reached a decision on an application, it will communicate this in writing to the CCP. 5.2. Where the Bank approves an arrangement subject to certain conditions, or rejects an application for permission, it will state the reasons on which the decision is based. 5.3. The CCP should not disclose the information prior to the outcome of the permission decision by the Bank. 6: Varying or revoking a permission 6.1. Where disclosure of the information requested under the permission is no longer deemed to have a material impact on; 1. business secrets of the CCP;

2. the safety and soundness of the CCP

3. financial stability; 6.2. The Bank will decide on either of the following actions: 4. to introduce new conditions or amend the conditions that the permission is subject to;

5. to revoke its permission. 6.3. If the Bank decides to amend the conditions of a permission or to revoke a permission, it will notify the CCP of its decision and provide the reasons for it. Where the CCP is aware of a change in circumstance whereby the disclosure may no longer have a material impact on the criteria set out in 3.1 it should inform the Bank of this change in circumstance.

The Bank of England’s approach to outsourcing permissions [Outsourcing, Operational Resilience 2.2] 1: Overview 1.1. This SoP sets out the Bank’s approach to applications for outsourcing permissions which allow a CCP to outsource major activities linked to risk management in accordance with rule 2.2 of the Operational Resilience Part of the CCP rules. 1.2. All references to outsourcing of major activities linked to risk management are to be taken as meaning ‘material third party arrangements’ as defined in the Bank’s Supervisory Statement on “Operational resilience: Outsourcing and Third Party Risk Management: central counterparties”. These are defined as those where disruption or failure of the products or services provided to the CCP could pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the CCP or the safety and efficiency of the CCP’s clearing services, irrespective of whether the relationship is an outsourced or non-outsourced third party arrangement, and including intragroup outsourcing. 1.3. When giving these permissions, the Bank would exercise its powers under s138BA of FSMA to give, vary or revoke a permission, based on the criteria set out below. 2: Initial application for permission 2.1. A CCP must submit an application to the Bank for a permission for outsourcing of major activities linked to risk management, as set out in rule 2.2 of the Operational Resilience Part of the CCP rules. This must be in writing and consist of a completed application form as set out in the Bank’s SoP on its approach to rule permissions and waivers and supporting evidence. 2.2. The application and supporting evidence should provide all of the following: A completed version of the template required under rule 2.1 of the Notifications and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of The Bank of England FMI Rulebook (to note that the Bank would consider this to be a notification under this rule); Confirmation that the CCP has met and continues to meet the requirements set out in the Outsourcing chapter of the Operational Resilience Part of the CCP rules and the expectations set out in the CCP Outsourcing Supervisory Statement in relation to the service; and Confirmation that no facts have been omitted which if known by the Bank could influence its decision regarding whether to approve an outsourcing arrangement. 3: Supporting evidence regarding the criteria for permission 3.1. Where a CCP seeks a permission for the outsourcing of major activities linked to risk management, the supporting evidence must contain sufficient information to allow the Bank to assess whether the application complies with the requirements set out in the Outsourcing chapter of the Operational Resilience Part of the CCP rules and the expectations set out in the CCP Outsourcing Supervisory Statement. 3.2. This supporting evidence should consist of the proposed written agreement for the outsourcing arrangement and documentation relating to the steps the CCP has taken to: define, record, and understand their and the third parties’ respective responsibilities in respect of data transferred between the parties, and measures taken to protect that data; ensure effective access, audit and information rights in relation to premises, data, devices, information, systems and networks used for providing the service or monitoring its performance; assess the relevant risks of sub-outsourcing before entering into the outsourcing agreement, where appropriate; and ensure appropriate and proportionate business continuity policies and procedures are in place, and sufficient resources are devoted to ensuring that its important business services are available, reliable and resilient. 3.3. Where the information set out in points 1 to 4 is included in the proposed written agreement for the outsourcing arrangement, the CCP should note the relevant part or parts of that written agreement. 4: Assessment of the application – general 4.1. Where the Bank receives an application for an outsourcing permission, and it decides to give permission, the Bank will, depending on the application received, permit the arrangement subject to conditions which may include the following: A defined timeline and process through which the transition to the outsourcing arrangement takes place, which may include intermediate steps and checkpoints; A requirement for CCPs to have alternative means of delivering the outsourced service should the outsourced service provider fail; and A requirement that the CCP may not outsource the activity until the contract has been entered into. 4.2. Where the Bank gives permission for the outsourcing of major activities linked to risk management, the decision of the Bank will specify whether the permission given is that sought by the CCP or whether conditions have been applied. Factors the Bank will consider 4.3. The Bank will base its permission or variation of permission on an assessment of the information provided and on whether the arrangement meets the expectations set out in the Bank’s Supervisory Statement on “Operational resilience: Outsourcing and Third Party Risk Management: central counterparties”, including but not limited to: the risk that the proposed outsourcing arrangement could pose to major activities linked to risk management of the CCP, taken as meaning ‘material third party arrangements’ as defined in the Bank’s Supervisory Statement on “Operational resilience: Outsourcing and Third Party Risk Management: central counterparties”, and on financial stability more broadly; the design of the proposed outsourcing arrangement, including in the allocation of responsibilities between the CCP and the outsourced service provider, access to information, and assessment of the risks of sub-outsourcing; the governance arrangements put in place for the proposed outsourcing arrangement, in particular through ensuring that the CCP’s board and senior management remain accountable for complying with regulatory obligations; the business continuity plans put in place to ensure that a CCP’s important business services are available, reliable and resilient. even in the event of a serious outage of the outsourced arrangement; and any information on the outcome of past outsourcing decisions by the CCP, to the extent that such information can be reliably used to assess the expected outcome of future outsourcing decisions. Application timelines 4.4. The Bank will confirm receipt of the application of the CCP. 4.5. In general, the Bank expects to determine the outcome of an application within 80 business days, unless there are exceptional circumstances, which the Bank will aim to communicate in writing to the CCP on a timely basis. During this time the Bank will assess the completeness of the application and evaluate the information provided. An application will be considered complete by the Bank if the application covers all the matters set out in the above sections, “Initial application for permission” and “Supporting evidence regarding the criteria for permission”. 4.6. Where there are exceptional circumstances, the Bank expects to determine the outcome of a complete application within six months from the receipt of the application. 4.7. Where the Bank has considered an application to be complete, this will not prevent the Bank from requesting additional information necessary for carrying out its assessment. The request should specify the additional information required and the reasons for the request. 4.8. Should the Bank need to request further information within these deadlines, the Bank will specify the additional information requested and the reasons for the request. The day-count will pause until the requested information has been received, and an extra 30 business days will be added to the deadline. Any subsequent requests for information will not affect the deadline. Persistent failure to provide the requested information may result in rejection of the application. 4.9. The Bank will publish information on how long it takes to make decisions on permissions applications. 5: Decision on the application 5.1. When the Bank has reached a decision on an application, it will communicate this in writing to the CCP. 5.2. Where the Bank approves an arrangement subject to certain conditions, or rejects an application for permission, it will state the reasons on which the decision is based. 5.3. Where the Bank permission has been given, the CCP should, without undue delay, enter into the contract, on the terms on which the permission was based, and provide a copy of the signed contract to the Bank. 6: Varying or revoking a permission 6.1. Where an outsourcing arrangement no longer fulfils the conditions under which the permission for the arrangement was given, the Bank will decide on either of the following actions: a) to introduce new conditions or amend the conditions that the permission is subject to; or b) to revoke its permission for the outsourcing arrangement and give a timeline for alternative arrangements to deliver the relevant service to be in place. 6.2. If the Bank decides to amend the conditions of a permission or to revoke a permission, it will notify the CCP of its decision and provide the reasons for it. Where the CCP is aware of a change in circumstance whereby the outsourcing arrangement may no longer fulfil the conditions under which the permission for the arrangement was given, it should inform the Bank of this change in circumstance.