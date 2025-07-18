Isoclima Accelerates Growth in the NAFTA Armored Market Through Strategic Partnership with Optima Ballistic

ITALY, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isoclima, global leader in advanced transparent solutions for high-security and high-performance applications, announced the signing of a strategic industrial partnership with Optima Ballistic, a recognized manufacturer specialized in ballistic glass solutions since 2005.This alliance marks a significant expansion of Isoclima’s global manufacturing footprint, designed to address the accelerating demand for advanced transparent armor solutions in the NAFTA armored market and selected specialized security sectors worldwide.Under the agreement, the production for the NAFTA Region will be carried out at Optima’s state-of-the-art facility in Colombia, under Isoclima’s technical governance and quality standards. The agreement includes a shareholding participation by Isoclima, further strengthening the cooperation between the two companies.“By combining Isoclima’s global technical leadership with Optima’s agility, we ensure our customers continue to receive the uncompromising quality, reliability and performance that have defined our global leadership position in the armored transparent solutions industry.” said Liviana Forza, CEO of Isoclima Group. “We are confident this partnership will accelerate the growth of Isoclima’s into segments where flexibility and time to market capabilities are increasingly mission-critical.Juan Josè Estrada, CEO of Optima Ballistic added: “We are proud to partner with a leading organization like Isoclima to serve the growing demand for ballistic protection. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to deliver quality, reliability and service to security professionals and vehicle retrofitters across key markets.”About Optima Ballistic – www.optimabalistic.com Optima Ballistic is a specialist manufacturer of advanced ballistic protection systems, serving a wide range of industries including Defense, Security, Marine, and Aerospace. With a strong focus on innovation, performance and precision engineering, Optima Ballistic develops tailored protection solutions that meet the most stringent international standards. Leveraging cutting-edge materials and in-house R&D, the company delivers lightweight, durable and reliable ballistic components designed to perform in the most demanding environments. Trusted by leading global manufacturers and institutions, Optima Ballistic is a key player in the evolution of protective technologies.About Isoclima – www.isoclimagroup.com Isoclima is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance transparent solutions for a broad spectrum of demanding industries, including High Performance Cars, Aerospace, Defense, Yachting, and others. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, Isoclima develops bespoke solutions that combine safety, design and functionality. By continually advancing technology and design, Isoclima remains a trusted partner in delivering transformative products that meet the evolving needs of global markets.

