NICU Parent Network Announces Capitol Hill Event to Champion Family-Centered Care

GEORGETOWN, IN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NICU Parent Network (NPN), the premier U.S. based organization representing the needs and best interests of NICU families, announces NPN Hill Day in Washington D.C. on July 22-23. During the event, parent leaders and advocates from across the country will come together on Capitol Hill to elevate the voices of NICU families and advocate for policy reforms that support their needs.The event comes on the heels of the NICU Baby's Bill of Rights (H. Res 236) being introduced in Congress, which calls for integrating parents into daily care and decision-making in the neonatal intensive care unit. The federal resolution, introduced with bipartisan support and drafted by NPN, seeks to inform and empower NICU clinicians to facilitate parent-infant bonding.“This powerful day of advocacy will focus on key issues including parental presence in the NICU, access to mental health resources for parents, stillbirth research, and premature infant nutrition,” said Keira Sorrells, founder and executive director of NPN. “Together, we will educate policymakers and push for meaningful change that supports NICU families at every stage of their journey.”Each year in the U.S. more than 380,000 babies are born prematurely. Additionally, thousands of full-term infants with medical complexities require NICU admission annually. As an important constituency, NPN leaders will meet with lawmakers and their staff on Capitol Hill to discuss important policy issues, educate policymakers, share personal stories, and push for legislative action.Implementing an informed consent model for important care decisions will be a focus of the meetings, such as:- Infant nutrition, known to play a critical role in the health and growth of NICU babies- Treatment plans and ensuring families are fully informed of the risks and benefits of all care options available- Individualized support and resources they need to thrive well beyond leaving the hospital.Those interested in supporting the voice of NICU families are asked to show your support by participating in the Letter Desk Campaign . Thanks to the efforts of the National Coalition for Infant Health, you can send letters to your members of Congress urging them to support House Resolution 236 - backing the goals of a NICU Baby’s Bill of Rights.About NICU Parent NetworkNICU Parent Network (NPN) is a network of organizations offering support to families of NICU infants. NPN is the only professional association for NICU Parent Leaders in the United States. NPN provides a platform for NICU Parent Leaders to come together as a collective voice representing the needs and best interests of NICU families in all facets of healthcare policy, care guidelines, advocacy, education, and family support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.