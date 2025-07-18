Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: July 18, 2025 Statement From NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka On I-86 Bridge Rehabilitation In Chautauqua County The New York State Department of Transportation appreciates the public’s patience as we continue an important project to rehabilitate the Interstate 86 bridges over Chautauqua Lake, which will enhance safety and extend the lifespan of a vital connector for Western New York travelers. We are also aware of the disruptions this project has caused for local residents. That’s why we are pleased to report that NYSDOT is working to restore access to the Village of Bemus Point’s central business district via a temporary exit ramp on Interstate 86 eastbound. The temporary ramp is currently under construction and expected to open in the coming weeks. The temporary ramp will remain open for the duration of the project, which is now expected to be completed in late 2027. NYSDOT will keep the community apprised of further developments and will continue to engage with local residents to ensure this project supports Chautauqua County and keeps our region moving forward. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

