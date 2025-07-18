Governor Hochul Joins U.S. Representative Pat Ryan to Sound the Alarm on Devastating Impacts of Republicans’ ‘Big Ugly Bill’

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “These cuts will have a devastating impact on all New Yorkers, leaving an estimated 1.5 million people in New York uninsured, stripping social and health care safety net services, driving up food insecurity and leaving hospitals to shoulder the burden of increasing health care costs. These cuts to health care coverage and SNAP benefits are unprecedented and deeply disturbing. The State Department of Health will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul, our dedicated hospital systems and state agency partners to take every measure possible to mitigate the impact of this bill.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The federal funding cuts and cost shifts related to SNAP, the largest and most effective hunger prevention program in the country, will have a devastating impact on the 40 million Americans and nearly 3 million low-income New Yorkers who depend on the program to put food on the table. These callous cuts, which undermine a vital federal economic support program with a long history of bipartisan support, do nothing to help Americans and only increase the risk that New Yorkers in need will experience food insecurity, health issues, and economic hardship.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “The federal administration’s ‘Big Ugly Bill’ betrays Americans by proposing severe, catastrophic cuts to healthcare and SNAP. In New York State, many residents will lose healthcare coverage, hospitals will shoulder costs of uncompensated care, and increased medical bills will place a strain on anyone seeking care. Millions of New Yorkers will also be impacted by worsening food insecurity, loss of jobs in the food industry, and decreased SNAP funding for local farmers’ markets. This bill will cause irreparable harm to hardworking families and deepen inequity between working people and the ultra wealthy. New Yorkers deserve better–I will continue to fight for investments in our state, especially for children and working families, and prioritize the welfare of my neighbors.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The federal budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed by President Trump makes working- and middle-class New Yorkers less safe, less healthy, and less economically secure. Families will go hungry. Children will lose care. People will suffer waiting for healthcare that’s no longer there. These cuts to our communities were made by the federal administration to fund tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and special interests. This is the recklessness Washington has delivered to us, and we will do everything we can to meet this despicable moment with compassion and steady leadership.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “These devastating cuts in the ‘Big Ugly Bill’ will strip vital support from millions of New Yorkers by slashing Medicaid and SNAP, increasing hunger and insecurity, and putting unsustainable costs on our hospitals, families, and local governments. This is a direct attack on our most vulnerable communities, and we must protect every New Yorker’s basic dignity and well‑being.”

Assemblymember Maritza Dávila said, “The so-called ‘Big Ugly Bill’ is nothing short of a direct attack on low-income families, immigrants, seniors, and working people across New York. By slashing Medicaid, SNAP, and Essential Plan funding, Congressional Republicans have chosen cruelty over compassion — ripping food from the tables of nearly 3 million New Yorkers and jeopardizing health care for over 1.5 million people. These cuts will only deepen poverty and hunger. As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I stand firmly with Governor Hochul in opposing this devastating legislation, and I urge every New Yorker to hold their federal representatives accountable. We must fight back to protect the services our communities depend on — because the cost of doing nothing is far too high.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “The Big Ugly Bill is making our nation a second-class country. A first-class nation does not cut health insurance and hospitals, aid to public schools, aid to fight hunger and pollution, and funding for medical research to find new medications to cure disease. This act will have a real impact on the people I represent and the Hudson Valley. Thousands of people will be hurt by cuts to Medicaid, the Essential Plan, the Affordable Care Act, funding to food banks, food pantries and food stamps (SNAP). Hospital care will decrease, and infrastructure needs will not be met. This pain is being inflicted to enable tax cuts to billionaires and millionaires who do not need the money.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “The Trump budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans takes resources from those who need it most and gives it to those who need it least, providing tax cuts disproportionately benefiting the wealthy and slashing the social safety net to pay for it. The budget cuts could be devastating in the years ahead for Ulster County, where 18,000 households rely on SNAP to afford food, and many tens of thousands of residents depend on Medicaid and Child Healthcare Plus to afford health care. Between these cuts, the Trump tariffs, and the impacts a much larger national debt will have on mortgage rates and other borrowing costs, this disastrous budget will make life unaffordable for many of our residents.”