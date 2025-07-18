Dr. Robert Castleberry’s St. Thomas Magic Academy Redefines the Fantasy Genre

Robert Castleberry - Author St. Thomas Magic Academy (Asher Grey Chronicles)

Magic, Mystery, and the Power of Perseverance

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and imaginative book, Dr. Robert Castleberry, Ed.D., introduces readers to St. Thomas Magic Academy, a fantasy novel that merges the wonder of magical worlds with the emotional depth of real-life perseverance. At its core, this is not just a story about spells and prophecy—it’s a powerful narrative about identity, courage, and rising above adversity.St. Thomas Magic Academy follows the story of Asher Grey, an ordinary boy whose life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers he is the last living descendant of the legendary Grey lineage. Once believed extinct, the Greys hold secrets tied to a world-altering prophecy. Asher’s arrival at St. Thomas Magic Academy marks the beginning of a destiny filled with ancient magic, shadowy enemies, and personal trials that echo the universal struggles of growing up.The novel’s rich setting comes alive through the hallowed halls of St. Thomas, where magic is as real as the danger that lurks within. Students are sorted into celestial houses—Adler, Archer, Hendrix, and Brady—each with its own legacy. But Asher’s distinct purple uniform sets him apart, hinting at a hidden power and a future greater than he ever imagined.Yet amid the action and enchantment, Asher's journey mirrors that of Dr. Castleberry himself. Diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia as a child, Castleberry didn’t learn to read until the fifth grade. It was then that he discovered the fantasy genre—a moment that changed his life and sparked the dream that would ultimately become St. Thomas Magic Academy."Writing this story was deeply personal," says Dr. Castleberry. "I couldn’t tell my life story directly, but I found that through Asher, I could channel the same pain, growth, and strength I’ve experienced. His battles with identity and self-worth are reflections of my own. I wanted this book to remind readers that the greatest magic lies in resilience."Castleberry’s journey from struggling student to accomplished educator is as inspiring as the tale he tells. After earning his Associate of Science from Butler Community College in 2014, he continued on to receive a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education, a Master’s in Curriculum and Instructional Design, and, most recently, a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership K-12 from Grand Canyon University in 2024. Now a dedicated fifth-grade teacher, Castleberry uses his story to empower young minds to believe in themselves—no matter the odds.St. Thomas Magic Academy is the second in a planned series that follows The Name of Grey (August 2024) and will continue with The Gospel of Truth (Fall 2025). With a blend of action, heart, and unforgettable characters, this novel promises to captivate fans of fantasy, coming-of-age tales, and anyone who has ever felt like an outsider fighting for their place in the world.Whether you’re a young reader seeking adventure or an adult drawn to stories of triumph and hope, St. Thomas Magic Academy is more than just a fantasy—it’s a testament to the strength of the human spirit.The book is available for purchase on Amazon . For more information about Dr. Robert Castleberry and his works, please visit www.authorrobertcastleberry.com

Robert Castleberry on Global Book Network with Zach Feldman!

