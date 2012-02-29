Chisora suspended for postfight brawl with Haye

LONDON (AP) -- The WBC suspended British boxer Dereck Chisora indefinitely on Tuesday following his brawl with former WBA champion David Haye after a title fight against Vitali Klitschko in Germany. The WBC issued a statement announcing the ban and harshly criticized Chisora's conduct before and after the Feb. 18 fight, saying it "is considered one of the worst behaviors ever by a professional boxer." Chisora slapped Klitschko in the face during the weigh-in for the WBC heavyweight bout, then spat water in his brother Wladimir's face before the fight started. After he lost a unanimous decision, he responded to Haye's taunts during his news conference by walking through the crowd and starting a brawl with his fellow British boxer. The WBC said it is also giving Chisora a "serious fine," but that the amount will be determined after a hearing. Chisora will be taken off the WBC rankings and is banned from fighting for its title. However, it does not prevent him from fighting for titles sanctioned by the WBA or IBF. The WBC added that it is demanding that Chisora seeks treatment for anger management, "after which his suspension will be reconsidered." "Boxers are gentlemen and show to the world an example of honor and fair play when after a tremendous battle, they go to the center of the ring to pay respect to each other," the WBC statement said. "Dereck Chisora is not going to tarnish the sport for those born in the humblest beds, who become sports heroes of the world to live a life of dignity and pride." Chisora was questioned by Munich police for several hours after the brawl, but was released without charge. Haye left Germany before police could talk to him, and is unlikely to face any sanctions from boxing bodies as he is officially retired. Chisora issued a statement last week to "wholeheartedly" apologize for the brawl. The British Boxing Board of Control is also investigating Chisora's behavior and could impose further sanctions. Copyright 2012 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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