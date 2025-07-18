Kathryn M. Tschiegg’s Memoir Hope for the Forgotten… My Unlikely Journey

Kathryn M Tschiegg Hope for the forgotten...My Unlikely Journey

Continues to Inspire Action, Compassion, and Sustainable Change

OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope for the Forgotten… My Unlikely Journey by Kathryn M. Tschiegg remains a vital, deeply resonant memoir that continues to move readers around the world with its message of faith, service, and sustainable humanitarian aid.In this book, Tschiegg—known to many as “Kathy”—invites readers into the extraordinary journey of a woman once misjudged in childhood and later transformed into a pioneering force for change. From her early years as an ER and ICU nurse to her pivotal time in the Peace Corps in Honduras, the memoir details her awakening to the stark realities of poverty and medical injustice—and the lifelong mission that followed.At the heart of the story is the founding of Central American Medical Outreach (CAMO), a nonprofit Kathy launched from a single suitcase of supplies. Today, CAMO stands as a respected model of effective foreign aid, with over 70 staff members working across Honduras and the U.S., delivering hundreds of thousands of life-saving services annually.Hope for the Forgotten is more than a chronicle of accomplishments—it’s a candid, humbling exploration of the hard lessons learned in international aid, and a call to rethink traditional approaches that too often foster dependency rather than dignity.“People kept telling me, ‘This story needs to be told,’” says Tschiegg. “Not for my sake, but because the work, the model, and the outcomes show what’s possible when we stop assuming we have all the answers and instead listen, collaborate, and empower local leaders.”The memoir continues to find new audiences—volunteers, medical professionals, students, policymakers, and those searching for hope in a broken world. Kathy’s work has earned recognition from both U.S. and Honduran governments, including the Congressional Award of Honduras, the Athena Award, and the Gates Foundation–sponsored Real Award for General Medicine.As relevant now as when it was first published, Hope for the Forgotten stands as both a moving personal story and a practical guide to building sustainable change. Kathy’s story resonates with anyone seeking to make a difference—not through handouts, but through genuine partnership and enduring commitment.Hope for the forgotten...My Unlikely Journey is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information or to learn more about CAMO’s work, visit www.kathyswritings.com or www.camo.org

Kathryn M Tschiegg on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.