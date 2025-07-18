Chetak LLC Group Recalls Sprouted Moth and Mung Due to Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Chetak LLC Group recalled frozen Deep Sprouted Mat (Moth) and Deep Sprouted Moong (Mung), and RIDOH is advising businesses to not sell or serve the recalled products. These products are associated with a multi-state salmonella outbreak. Currently, there are no Rhode Island cases associated with this recall.

Product The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders and include: -- Deep Sprouted Mat (Moth) in 1-pound (16 oz.) packages with the following lot codes printed on the back of the bag: IN 24330, IN 25072, IN 25108, IN 24353, IN25171, IN 24297, IN 25058,IN 25078, IN 24291, IN 25107, IN 24354, and IN 24292. -- Deep Sprouted Moong (Mung) in 1-pound (16 oz.) packages with the following lot codes printed on the back of the bag: IN 24330, IN 25072, IN 25108, IN 24353, IN 25171, IN 24297, IN 25058, IN 25078, IN 24291, IN 25107, IN 24354, and IN 24292.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Recommendations -- Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products. -- Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who bought or received the recalled products should wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling the recalled products. Follow FDA's safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra care in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. -- Check your refrigerators and freezers for recalled products. If you have any recalled products, throw they away or return them to the store where you bought them. -- Contact your healthcare professional if you think you may have symptoms of a Salmonella infection after eating the recalled products.

More information and pictures of the recalled products are available on FDA's website.

###