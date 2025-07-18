Cheers! Governor Hochul Announces Winners of the 2025 New York Wi...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the winners of the 39th Annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best of New York's wine industry. Rose Hill Vineyards from Long Island earned the prestigious Governor’s Cup for their exceptional 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon while Weis Vineyards was awarded Winery of the Year in recognition of their outstanding performance across multiple categories. This is the second consecutive year and the third time overall that Weis Vineyards has Winery of the Year. The winners were announced this evening during a special live virtual event hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF).

“Congratulations to Rose Hill Vineyards, Weis Vineyards, and all of the wineries who joined this competition,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of the state's wine and grape industry, which is widely recognized across the globe for producing high-quality, unique varietals that continue to set us apart as leaders in the industry. From Lake Erie to the Finger Lakes to Long Island, and across the State, the caliber of New York wines made by our hard-working winery owners and farmers is second to none.”

The New York Wine Classic, organized by the NYWGF, has been celebrating a diverse selection of world-class wines made from producers across the State for nearly four decades. Now one of the most respected wine competitions in the country, the Classic highlights the impressive range of wines produced across the state’s distinct American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) – including Lake Erie, Niagara Escarpment, Finger Lakes, Upper Hudson, Hudson River Region, Champlain Valley of New York, and Long Island. The competition serves as a powerful platform to recognize the skilled winemakers, passionate growers, and regional diversity that continue to elevate New York’s global wine reputation.

The Governor's Cup is the competition's most esteemed award, recognizing the "Best of Show" in the New York Wine Classic, while the Winery of the Year award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries. Additional honors are awarded in various categories including Best Sparkling, White, Red, Pink, Dessert, Specialty, and more.

For the fifth consecutive year, NYWGF partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest) to manage the judging process with an expert panel comprising sommeliers, beverage directors, educators, retail buyers, and seasoned industry professionals.

This year, more than 100 wineries submitted nearly 700 wines, demonstrating the strength and growing reach of New York’s wine industry. In total, 12 Platinum, 261 Gold, 299 Silver, and 80 Bronze medals were awarded.

New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Sam Filler said, “The New York Wine Classic celebrates more than just great wine – it tells the story of a passionate, resilient, and innovative industry that continues to elevate its craft year after year. This competition is a platform for honoring the skill and creativity of our winemakers and growers while helping consumers discover the quality and diversity of New York wine.”

Rose Hill Vineyards General Manager Ami Opisso said, “Wow. We could not have dreamed of a better result in the first year of entering our wines in this competition, or a better wine to win. Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon is our vineyard’s crowned jewel. It exemplifies the quality, depth, and longevity that can be achieved in New York State wines when the stars align: an exceptional vintage, a vineyard at the peak of sustainable health, and a talented, non-compromising, purist winemaker. Thank you so much for the recognition!”

Weis Vineyards Winemaker and Owners Peter and Ashlee Weis said, “We’re incredibly honored, and still a little shocked, to be named Winery of the Year for the third time. It’s a true privilege to be recognized among so many outstanding New York producers. This award is a nod to the passion and hustle of our amazing team and grape growers; none of this would be possible without them. And to our community: thank you for cheering us on every step of the way. Zum Wohl!”

2025 Best in Category Awards

Best Sparkling: Milea Family Wines Hudson Valley Vineyards Right Bank Blanc De Blancs, Hudson Valley

Best White Wine: Weis Vineyards 2024 Grüner Veltliner, Finger Lakes

Best Pink Wine: Weis Vineyards 2024 Dry Rosé, Finger Lakes

Best Red Wine: Rose Hill Vineyards 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Island

Best Dessert Wine: Billsboro Winery 2023 Après, Finger Lakes

Best Specialty Wine: Montezuma Winery Crimson Queen Cranberry & Rhubarb, Finger Lakes

For a full list of Best in Class and medal winners, please visit newyorkwines.org/new-york-wine-classic-2025.

New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our wine makers are gaining fast recognition across the globe for something we’ve long known: New York is a premier wine making region with some of the highest quality producers in the world. The prestigious New York Wine Classic helps us shine the spotlight on our industry and our producers, who are incredibly important to our agricultural industry, supporting our grape growers and helping to fuel our economy. Congratulations to all of the wineries who entered into this competition and who continue to set themselves apart by producing some of the very best wines in the world.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The annual New York Wine Classic celebrates not only the best wines from the Empire State but serves as an opportunity to recognize the workers and winemakers who act as the engine that drives this industry. Vineyards across the state support jobs, encourage tourism, and produce world-class wines that generate local and state revenue. Congratulations to this year's winners, and thanks to all of this year's participants for all of your hard work to sustain this vital and dynamic industry.”

State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “New York is now the nation’s second-largest wine producer, with wines and grapes that consistently rank among the best in the world. The New York Wine Classic once again showcases the craftsmanship and creativity of our winemakers on a world-class stage. We thank our partners at the Department of Agriculture and Markets for their dedication to promoting New York’s wine industry. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the SLA remains focused on modernizing licensing and expanding access to New York-made wines in this rapidly evolving marketplace.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “From farm to glass, New York’s wine and grape industry is a cornerstone of our craft beverage sector, and the annual Wine Classic celebrates the exceptional wines being produced across our state. Congratulations to this year's top winners and thank you to all the growers and winemakers who continue to elevate New York agriculture with their world-class products.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 New York Wine Classic, including Rose Hill Winery, recipient of the prestigious Governor’s Cup, and Weis Vineyards, Winery of the Year. This annual competition showcases New York’s world-class wines, and the talented winemakers and farmers who produce them. It has been a privilege to watch NY’s wine and grape industry garner attention for their outstanding varietals. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, the Beverage Testing Institute, and to all the participants for making this great event possible.”

About the New York Wine & Grape Foundation

The mission of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation is to promote the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from our diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. To learn more about the New York Wine Classic please visit newyorkwines.org/classic.