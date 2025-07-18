Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso meets Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo over Mthatha flood victims’ land solutions for housing, 20 Jul

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Honourable Mzwanele Nyhontso will meet with the AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

Key to the discussions will be the release of land for the relocation of the displaced families that were affected by the recent floods. One of the areas heavily affected by the floods is the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality, with over 1000 households believed to have been negatively impacted.

The meeting is part of the department’s intervention to consider alternative land allocation for a long-term housing solution to the affected families.

Members of media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 20 July 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Kings Palace (Enkululenkweni) outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape Province

Media wishing to cover the event must kindly please send their RSVPs to Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu (DLRRD) on 071 309 2123 or Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za or Ms Nozuko Sinxoto (DLRRD) on 083 311 0823 or Nozuko.Sinxoto@dalrrd.gov.za

