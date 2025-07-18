North Carolina Angler Breaks Maryland’s 30-year-old False Albacore State Record

July 18, 2025

The new state record false albacore is weighed at Ocean City Fishing Center (left and center); record-holder Timothy K. Shaarda of Clayton, North Carolina, is seen at right holding a different fish. Photos courtesy Timothy Shaarda, collage by Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognizes Timothy K. Shaarda of Clayton, North Carolina, as a new state record holder for false albacore (Euthynnus alletteratus) in the Atlantic Division. Shaarda’s 23.5-pound catch breaks a record that had stood for 30 years.

Shaarda was fishing on July 12 off the coast of Ocean City between the Washington and Norfolk canyons aboard the boat Hawgfin, captained by Kurt Howell. They were trolling for tuna with a spreader rig called a “wide tracker” with a Purple Stinger as a trailer when the false albacore struck.

When the fish was brought aboard, it was initially mistaken for a yellowfin tuna, and Shaarda nearly threw it back. Everyone quickly realized it was a false albacore, and Captain Howell said it was the largest false albacore he’d ever seen.

After a preliminary weight, Howell encouraged Shaarda to obtain a certified weight and apply for a state record. Notably, Howell was also present on June 25, 1995, when Kevin Sheckells caught the previous record false albacore, which weighed 22.5 pounds.

The certified scale at the Ocean City Fishing Center weighed the fish at 23.5 pounds, surpassing the previous state record by one pound. Maryland DNR fisheries biologist Steve Doctor confirmed the species.

Timothy Shaarda is 47 years old, and offshore fishing is a passion for him. In the spirit of camaraderie that exists in the fishing community, former record holder Kevin Sheckells called Shaarda to congratulate him on the new record.

False albacore, also known as little tunny, is one of the most common tuna species in the western Atlantic Ocean. Their range extends from Massachusetts to Brazil, and they rarely exceed 20 pounds.

The Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-setting fish should download and complete the state record application and call 443-569-1398. The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.