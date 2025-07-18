Sullivan’s Castle Island and Castle Island Brewing Co. Launch 'Rickey Business' Lager to Celebrate James Beard Award

A Sullivan’s classic, reimagined — now on tap at Castle Island Brewing

From Southie to Hanover, Bostonians Get Two Chances to Sip Rickey Business and Celebrate Sullivan’s Legendary Beard Award

We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our James Beard America’s Classics award than this cool, community-based collaboration. It’s the essence of what makes us all proud Bostonians .” — Brendan Sullivan, Owner of Sullivan’s

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two beloved Southie institutions — Sullivan’s Castle Island and Castle Island Brewing Co. — are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind collaboration: Rickey Business, a limited-edition raspberry lime lager brewed to toast Sullivan’s recent honor as a James Beard America’s Classics Award winner.

Inspired by the signature raspberry lime rickey that’s been a summertime staple at Sullivan’s for decades, Rickey Business is a crisp, fruit-forward lager brewed with real raspberry and lime. At just 4.2% ABV and light on the palate, it’s the ultimate oceanside crusher — refreshing, playful, and unmistakably Boston.

“We wanted a way to encapsulate that fleeting taste of summer,” said Brendan Sullivan, third-generation owner of Sullivan’s. “Our signature raspberry lime rickey — that sweet, citrusy, crispy cold classic — has been reimagined with a twist. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our James Beard America’s Classics award than this cool, community-based collaboration. It’s the essence of what makes us all proud Bostonians — and to be able to support the James Beard Foundation through this release means the world to our team.”

Beginning this week, Rickey Business will be available on draft and in limited cans at Sullivan’s Hanover Crossing and Castle Island Brewing’s taprooms in South Boston and Norwood, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the James Beard Foundation and its mission to build a more equitable, sustainable future for restaurants nationwide.

“Sullivan’s is a wonderful expression of what a James Beard America’s Classic is — good food, timeless appeal, and a great example of the breadth of American cuisine,” said Dawn Padmore, Vice President of Awards at the James Beard Foundation. “The Foundation is also appreciative that Sullivan’s and Castle Island Brewing have chosen to support our mission through this creative collaboration, which will help advance our work in support of a more thriving independent restaurant industry and food culture.”

To celebrate the launch and Sullivan’s prestigious win, the two teams are hosting two epic parties this summer where fans can raise a glass of Rickey Business and toast a true Boston institution:

Wednesday, July 23 | 6–9 PM

Castle Island Brewing – South Boston

Tickets available here

Tuesday, August 5 | 6–9 PM

Sullivan’s – Hanover Crossing

Get your tickets here

Admission is free, and each RSVP is automatically entered into a raffle for Sullivan’s merch and exclusive prizes. Overserved Again, a fan-favorite local band, will be performing live at both events. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Sullivan’s on this one,” said Adam Romanow, Founder & CEO of Castle Island Brewing Co. “Castle Island has always been about bringing people together, and Sullivan’s has done that for generations. They’re a Southie staple and now a James Beard Award winner — we’re proud to celebrate that with a beer that’s as bright and refreshing as they are. Rickey Business is all about good times with great people, which made this collab a no-brainer.”

**About Sullivan’s Castle Island**

Founded in 1951, Sullivan’s Castle Island is a beloved, family-owned Boston institution known for its classic seaside fare, including hot dogs, burgers, lobster rolls, and thick crinkle-cut fries. With locations on historic Castle Island and at Hanover Crossing, Sullivan’s has served generations of New Englanders with timeless food, unbeatable views, and community spirit. In 2025, Sullivan’s was honored with the James Beard America’s Classics Award, recognizing its lasting impact on Boston’s culinary and cultural landscape. Learn more at sullivanscastleisland.com.

**About Castle Island Brewing Co.**

Castle Island Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewery with taprooms in Norwood and South Boston, Massachusetts, committed to crafting beer that’s approachable, consistent, and excellent. Best known for its flagship Keeper IPA, Castle Island produces over 100 different styles annually and is distributed throughout MA, NH, and RI. Whether you’re sipping in the taproom or cracking a can with friends, Castle Island is all about good beer for great people.

For more, visit castleislandbeer.com.

